(CBS 58 Milwaukee) Guy who doesn't wear glasses posts selfie showing him wearing expensive stolen glasses.. and the bodies in the background
    More: Sick, Mobile phone, Crime, Death, Complaint, Defendant, Milwaukee police officers, Plaintiff, Rigor mortis  
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was going on with that one guy's hair?  Looks like it was glued on.

DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"34-year-old Travis Birkley has been arrested in connection with six shooting deaths in January of 2022."

I can tell he's innocent because they didn't list his middle name.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people will go to great lengths to display their stupidity and selfishness to the world.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the guys with fashion frames in Milwaukee
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have seen that coming....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just taking pride in his work...

I would assume that a nonchalant hitter for an operation like this has probably killed more than those from January.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demonstrating once again that criminality does not require intelligence...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough looking 34.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: "34-year-old Travis Birkley has been arrested in connection with six shooting deaths in January of 2022."

I can tell he's innocent because they didn't list his middle name.


I think his name is too damning to start with. If it was Lee or Wayne it would be too prejudicial to any jury
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police need help decoding all the notes.

kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time someone framed himself  for the crime.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hindsight is 20/20
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought he looked like a mass murderer
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "34-year-old Travis Birkley has been arrested in connection with six shooting deaths in January of 2022."

I can tell he's innocent because they didn't list his middle name.


Some people call him "Maurice".
 
electricjebus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Birkley has been charged with six counts of Felony Murder..." ~ FTA

Um... is there non-Felony Murder?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's always the guys with fashion frames in Milwaukee
It's always the guys with fashion frames in Milwaukee


ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The real crime would've been if he had duck-lipped.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some people call him "Maurice".

weet woooo


weet  woooo
 
Sebastrd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TTIUWP
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I always thought he looked like a mass murderer

I see MrBeast had a lot of work done.
I see MrBeast had a lot of work done.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That's a rough looking 34.


I'm 37 and I look way better. I would say he's 44 but lack of wrinkles around the eyes. Maybe he's the type who looked like that in his 20s and will stay that way for decades.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: iheartscotch: That's a rough looking 34.

I'm 37 and I look way better. I would say he's 44 but lack of wrinkles around the eyes. Maybe he's the type who looked like that in his 20s and will stay that way for decades.


Yeah I'll be 37 next month and I still look roughly 28-30, I think. I suppose he could have been like that, or has lived a rough life.

Six murders suggests probably the latter, though.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

electricjebus: "Birkley has been charged with six counts of Felony Murder..." ~ FTA

Um... is there non-Felony Murder?


Well, there's Meritorious Homicide for when someone needs killin'.
 
Katwang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Fancy_Bear: Some people call him "Maurice".

weet  woooo


He doesn't seem like the pompatous of love type.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Selfie time!

WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What was going on with that one guy's hair? Looks like it was glued on.

What, you don't like glue?

What, you don't like glue?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "34-year-old Travis Birkley has been arrested in connection with six shooting deaths in January of 2022."

I can tell he's innocent because they didn't list his middle name.


Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

electricjebus: "Birkley has been charged with six counts of Felony Murder..." ~ FTA

Um... is there non-Felony Murder?


Yep, see:

George Zimmerman
Kyle Rittenhouse
Police shooting unarmed citizens
Etc, etc, etc...
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: iheartscotch: That's a rough looking 34.

I'm 37 and I look way better. I would say he's 44 but lack of wrinkles around the eyes. Maybe he's the type who looked like that in his 20s and will stay that way for decades.


I would have guessed 30's, but not healthy.  A haircut, clean shave or actual beard and some sleep would probably make him look closer to his age.  Also, lights in jails don't do your skin any favors, but it does look like he could use some moisturizer.

I'm 38, I'm definitely one of those people that grew into my face.  I used to buy beer for all my buddies in high school.  In my case it's a gaunt face with a lot of gray hairs for my age, every once in a while I'll point to the side of my head and tell one of my workers they're responsible for that.  My dad's hair was gray in his 40's and completely white in his 50's... he blamed me.
 
