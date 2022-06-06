 Skip to content
(Keloland)   Nobody wants to teach in South Dakota   (keloland.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Education, School, Teacher, depleted teacher workforce, South Dakota, public education, public school system, low state funding levels  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "My girlfriend and I have discussed it, and we don't want to go to a state or live in a state that is going to limit my ability to teach," he said.

Oh, honey. I have some bad news for you.

/seriously, though, gtfo of SD.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Part 2 in the series: Nobody wants to employ people taught in South Dakota
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: Part 2 in the series: Nobody wants to employ people taught in South Dakota


and the circle is complete
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.


Smart people are undesirable


They tend to ask questions, make trouble and sometimes decide they are liberal.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.


State-level conservative groups hiding as "progressive" third-party advocates zeroed in on educational funding processes in the 1980s.
They were tested methods of influence on legislation and used/supported legal challenges that pop up when some laws are modified.
They went deeper into the statutes than most state legs could recall without paralegals and the state codes in front of them.
Finding ways to muddy the public's understanding of property reassessment methods and educational funding was often effective.
Crafty and manipulative.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.


I got out of the profession during No Child Left Behind.  Though it wasn't nearly as political as today, the federal government had begun to micromanage lesson plans.  The idea that one lesson plan will work for all students across the country, including my inner city kids often 2-3 years behind in reading and math, was ridiculous.  Add in that we were expected to teach to the standardized test and I was more than happy to leave teaching.

I can't imagine teaching now with MAGA crusaders, book burnings, and mass shooter drills.  This all just goes to further fracture America making a growing rift between rural and urban folks.  All according to plan, I know.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans want private schools to be the only real choice you have and will starve and make-dangerous and battleground all aspects of public schools to get it. Then they'll consolidate them like all the other companies so you only have one or two really-expensive choices.  Then you get intractable debt and whatever the hell they want to teach your kids with no lawsuit recourse because you signed all lives involved away.

The end.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instead, Connelly is turned off by a new assault on public education in South Dakota - an increasing politicization of education, heightened criticism of what is taught and how, and the influence of the ongoing culture wars. The scrutiny has created a new source of stress and disillusionment among new and veteran classroom teachers.

Say what it is. It isn't politicisation. It isn't criticism. It isn't culture wars.

It's Republicans.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It plain sucks to be anyone but a computer scientist or data analyst. I'm sure there's nothing wrong with an endlessly growing list of undesirable professions.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is there a job that people DO want to do in South Godforsaken Dakota?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: make me some tea: This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.

I got out of the profession during No Child Left Behind.  Though it wasn't nearly as political as today, the federal government had begun to micromanage lesson plans.  The idea that one lesson plan will work for all students across the country, including my inner city kids often 2-3 years behind in reading and math, was ridiculous.  Add in that we were expected to teach to the standardized test and I was more than happy to leave teaching.

I can't imagine teaching now with MAGA crusaders, book burnings, and mass shooter drills.  This all just goes to further fracture America making a growing rift between rural and urban folks.  All according to plan, I know.


This was my attempt at teaching:
~I declared my teaching major the day before NCLB.
~I graduated the year the state decided to make mandatory teacher's exams a thing. And since I went to school out of state they didn't know about it as well so I had to get in late on that part.
~I got into a school as a substitute the year the state's student exams became mandatory.

Two years of seeing teachers losing their damned minds over the MCAS was enough for me. Couple that with my father dying suddenly in the middle of my last year and it was all over for me.  Besides, from what I understand, the state would STILL rather I got a M.Ed. than one in history, my actual subject. Which to me said all I needed to know about the direction of shiat right now, and that's in a relatively teacher-friendly state.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: make me some tea: This "war on teachers" has been waged by the far right for about 3 decades now, from my view.

I remember my dad ranting about teachers in the 1990s after listening to his stories on the talk radio and getting all angried up.

I got out of the profession during No Child Left Behind.  Though it wasn't nearly as political as today, the federal government had begun to micromanage lesson plans.  The idea that one lesson plan will work for all students across the country, including my inner city kids often 2-3 years behind in reading and math, was ridiculous.  Add in that we were expected to teach to the standardized test and I was more than happy to leave teaching.

I can't imagine teaching now with MAGA crusaders, book burnings, and mass shooter drills.  This all just goes to further fracture America making a growing rift between rural and urban folks.  All according to plan, I know.


It was really No Politician Left Behind.

Goddamn short-term-thinking Greedy Conservatives
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to my travel guide the two most popular things to do in South Dakota are
1) See Mount Rushmore
2) Leave
Not necessarily in that order
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One day, after nearly everyone has left, there could be 10 people left in South Dakota. And two of them would be senators.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd rather drive through NJ than Idaho to give you and idea of how much I don't want to go to Idaho.
 
