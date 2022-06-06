 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   People in England waved at a hologram   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 3:40 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole monarchy bullshiat is the one thing I can't quite great about the country. Is having a single family to nebulize national identity around really THAT important? Can't they just delve into a pointlessly jingoistic fervor like every other country and start routing for fascist leaders like they're some sort of gift from the gods?

...

Shiat. Ok, God save the Queen. Whatever it takes to not go full throat on a wannabe authoritarian's dick.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: The whole monarchy bullshiat is the one thing I can't quite great about the country. Is having a single family to nebulize national identity around really THAT important? Can't they just delve into a pointlessly jingoistic fervor like every other country and start routing for fascist leaders like they're some sort of gift from the gods?

...

Shiat. Ok, God save the Queen. Whatever it takes to not go full throat on a wannabe authoritarian's dick.


Well, she aint got shiat all ova er
 
Azz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: The whole monarchy bullshiat is the one thing I can't quite great about the country. Is having a single family to nebulize national identity around really THAT important? Can't they just delve into a pointlessly jingoistic fervor like every other country and start routing for fascist leaders like they're some sort of gift from the gods?

...

Shiat. Ok, God save the Queen. Whatever it takes to not go full throat on a wannabe authoritarian's dick.


Johnny Rotten loves the queen now apparently. I wonder who performed his lobotomy
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm willing to try a holomonarchy, but they better not try to feed us holograin.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
shiat, I could have done that for a LOT less with a decent display, a Raspberry Pi, and some clips from Youtube.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: brokenbiscuits: The whole monarchy bullshiat is the one thing I can't quite great about the country. Is having a single family to nebulize national identity around really THAT important? Can't they just delve into a pointlessly jingoistic fervor like every other country and start routing for fascist leaders like they're some sort of gift from the gods?

...

Shiat. Ok, God save the Queen. Whatever it takes to not go full throat on a wannabe authoritarian's dick.

Well, she aint got shiat all ova er


Username checks out...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That Gold State Coach, tho. I had to look it up:

Tldr: every inch of that beast is gilded/gold. It weighs 4 tons, has sculptures, painting, swords, dolphins, cherubs, gods, lions, you name it.

It is also one of the most uncomfortable rides you can imagine. The monarchs hated riding in it. If so, then WHY DO YOU HAVE IT?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.