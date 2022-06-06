 Skip to content
(WTVR)   Oddly, no mention of trombones   (wtvr.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it's a cub you pick it up and hug it to show its mother that you love it and think her baby is super cute.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Either quickly and quietly leave the locker room, or grab the baby oil and make for the shower, depending on your personal preferences.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always pur yourself between a bear Cub and it's mother. The mother will believe you are protecting the cub and you'll earn her respect.
 
uberalice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm reminded that out West, if you are hiking you should wear small bells on your clothes so as to not surprise bears and always carry pepper spray.
It is also important to know the difference between Black bears And Grizzlys. You can do this by identifying their scat.
Black bear poop is full of berries and maybe some squirrel fur.
Grizzly bear poop is full of little bells and smells like pepper.
 
Muta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

uberalice: I'm reminded that out West, if you are hiking you should wear small bells on your clothes so as to not surprise bears and always carry pepper spray.
It is also important to know the difference between Black bears And Grizzlys. You can do this by identifying their scat.
Black bear poop is full of berries and maybe some squirrel fur.
Grizzly bear poop is full of little bells and smells like pepper.


What you're saying is when you see a bear, step one is to shove you fist up its poop-chute and yank out a sample.  Seems reasonable.  Thanks.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Muta: uberalice: I'm reminded that out West, if you are hiking you should wear small bells on your clothes so as to not surprise bears and always carry pepper spray.
It is also important to know the difference between Black bears And Grizzlys. You can do this by identifying their scat.
Black bear poop is full of berries and maybe some squirrel fur.
Grizzly bear poop is full of little bells and smells like pepper.

What you're saying is when you see a bear, step one is to shove you fist up its poop-chute and yank out a sample.  Seems reasonable.  Thanks.


I think you meant to quote MythDragon's post.
 
