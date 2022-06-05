 Skip to content
(KEZI Eugene)   When crashing a classic cars cruise, it is best not to crash the cruise   (kezi.com) divider line
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Function 4 Junction 2022 accident Full video
Youtube AyQzUd6Mp6k
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Function 4 Junction 2022 folks
Youtube xDT267TuEkc
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ravage

Hit right in the junction.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conjunction Junction..What's your function?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Conjunction Junction..What's your function?


🎶 Running through stop signs and f*cking up bikers 🎶
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm in a parade, so that means I can pull out into oncoming traffic whenever I want" said the idiot to the officer.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But was the flag ok?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: But was the flag ok?


Now that someone has mentioned it; I was not surprised that it was some self-important dick head with flag in the bed. What's with the flags, we know what goddamn country we're in.
 
