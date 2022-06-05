 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's not like I'm going to leave my I Phone 8 behind   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 11:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy moley! I'll donate to torch guy's underwear replacement fund. Not to gotta-have-my-phone guy though!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That went from normal to "holy sh*t" under a minute, jfc
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude knew his job was about to go bye-bye and didn't want to lose his gear too.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Priorities.
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, an iPhone 8 is a pretty solid phone still.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Michael Bay Production
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs Yackety Sax O Fortuna

Carl Orff - O Fortuna ~ Carmina Burana
Youtube GXFSK0ogeg4
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly looks like it went to the upside-down
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all are judging this dude, but is "melted by demon hellfire" covered under the phone insurance, tho?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he retrieved the phone so that he could call 911.

This comment has been submitted on an iPhone 8's, which as mentioned above, is a solid device.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Went back for his dick pics.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wow. that looks dangerous. red alert
 
aperson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Maybe he retrieved the phone so that he could call 911.

This comment has been submitted on an iPhone 8's, which as mentioned above, is a solid device.


Yeah, without knowing more I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
 
munko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sgnilward: Hey, an iPhone 8 is a pretty solid phone still.


I can't imagine anyone needing newer ones. I'm rockin an 8 until the battery dies.
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought for a second that he was doing something at the terminal to shut down the process, but on a second viewing he was definitely grabbing some personal stuff.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing you need to worry about, Gordon. Go ahead.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HOLY farkBALLS. That went from "just another boring day" to "shiat's on fire, yo" in about the time it took Cutting Torch Guy and Gotta Save My iPhone Guy to shiat themselves.

Glad those guys got out relatively unscathed.

I could imagine the call iPhone made...after he called emergency services:

"Honey...could you bring me some fresh shorts? No no...I'll tell you about it later, okay?"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm more impressed by the guy with the torch making sure it was shut off. I'm don't know what he was about to work on, but there's a pretty good change if that thing blew a few minutes later he would have died horribly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why I always have my phone ON me, not near me. Someone gonna get written up for that, most likely, and a brand new, 100% re-enforced NO CELL PHONE policy.

Safer just to have bought a bluetooth radio for work than rely on USB cable.
 
MissFeasance [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not in this economy
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course the man went back for his cell phone. He is still making payments on it, and it isn't insured.
Either that, or he wanted to do a quick web search for a nearby store that sells clean underwear.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This new Diablo game is taking the series in an odd direction!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MY SANDWICH!!!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.