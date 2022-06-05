 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   So many uses for the Apple Air tags. I wonder if tracking your boyfriend, catching him with another woman and shooting him was ever thought of?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
33
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm quite sure, since this is a pub and grill and it is late at night, that there are quite a few people who were here that left the scene because they didn't want to get involved," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Don Weilhammer said of the incident, according to WISH. "This is where we do need them to get involved, and call us, and get us any information they saw regarding this."

Nah, dude, they will be paranoid and checking every inch of their clothing, car, purses and satchels for air tags. Snitches get ... tagged? Then, stitches. New system.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God bless you #2A...........
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "I'm quite sure, since this is a pub and grill and it is late at night, that there are quite a few people who were here that left the scene because they didn't want to get involved," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Don Weilhammer said of the incident, according to WISH. "This is where we do need them to get involved, and call us, and get us any information they saw regarding this."

Nah, dude, they will be paranoid and checking every inch of their clothing, car, purses and satchels for air tags. Snitches get ... tagged? Then, stitches. New system.


"Come talk to the police. We *probably* won't murder you?"

I can't fathom why anyone in their right mind these days would go out of their way to voluntarily show up when there's literally always a non-zero chance that you'll be spontaneously aerated.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool tag? Really?

//Also she didn't shoot him, she ran him over with her car
/Reading is fundamental
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........


Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........

Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.


What is a car if not a very large bullet?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith died as a result of being intentionally run over."

No shooting took place. How many drinks did Subby have before submitting the headline?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't have stuck his dick in crazy. I keep telling people that.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith died as a result of being intentionally run over."

No shooting took place. How many drinks did Subby have before submitting the headline?


It's probably the only reason it got greenlit so everyone could make fun of him/her.  Bad Subby!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact your iPhone will warn you if an unknown AirTag keeps following you
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically Apple created the "spider tracers" from the Spider-man cartoon/comics, but forgot that most people haven't felt responsible for their uncle's murder and thus don't care that with great power must come great responsibility
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby if you are summarily executed due to perceived wrongdoing I hope you will be OK with us describing that as "cool"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Cool tag? Really?

//Also she didn't shoot him, she ran him over with her car
/Reading is fundamental


But, Subby is just mental.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my coworkers in the tech industry are designing new products, I sometimes encourage them to ask themselves: "How could this be (mis)used in an episode of Black Mirror?"

TFA is one of many reasons why.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

princhester: Subby if you are summarily executed due to perceived wrongdoing I hope you will be OK with us describing that as "cool"


You need to come clean with her, your life may depend on it
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they work with moisture?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Fun fact your iPhone will warn you if an unknown AirTag keeps following you


So if people want to practice good counter-surveillance security we must have iPhones for the sole reason that if my car is festooned with Airtags my Android phone will obviously never know and I won't get an alert?

Nifty.

camo.githubusercontent.comView Full Size



For Android, though I'd want to get a bunch of airtags and screw with it before recommending anything to anyone.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith died as a result of being intentionally run over."

No shooting took place. How many drinks did Subby have before submitting the headline?


Maybe they're a journalist and thought it was an AK47?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Get Rich or Try Dyin': Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........

Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.

What is a car if not a very large bullet?


Where was the good guy with a car to save the cheating cheater?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't date crazy.  And if you do stay home. And if you don't, meh. You can date or you can live.  But you can't have both.
Good things are for the privileged.
That not most of us.
 
Taima
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Get Rich or Try Dyin': Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........

Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.

What is a car if not a very large bullet?


Aside of a bullet-nose Studebaker, no.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........

Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.


Time to ban cars!
 
Spermbot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anfrind: When my coworkers in the tech industry are designing new products, I sometimes encourage them to ask themselves: "How could this be (mis)used in an episode of Black Mirror?"

TFA is one of many reasons why.


Excellent, contemporary framing - good job.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Cool'?

Murdering people is just fine if an airbag is involved?  Or do we now summarily execute people if they.... might have cheated on someone?

Wtf fark.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Fun fact your iPhone will warn you if an unknown AirTag keeps following you


But an Android phone can't.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder if she try a "heat of passion" defense to get this downgraded to manslaughter?

Then again, using the Airtag may scream premeditation.

Hard to imagine that the "other woman" was just waiting for a food order in the pub as the guy got run over a few times.  This was after the gang had been thrown out.

Whar mugshot?
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Gubbo: God bless you #2A...........

Welcome to Fark where the headlines are rarely accurate. She ran over him with her vehicle, multiple times.


Cars are Cornholestoolshineall Militia Weapons
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xrayspx: cameroncrazy1984: Fun fact your iPhone will warn you if an unknown AirTag keeps following you

So if people want to practice good counter-surveillance security we must have iPhones for the sole reason that if my car is festooned with Airtags my Android phone will obviously never know and I won't get an alert?

Nifty.

[camo.githubusercontent.com image 245x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


For Android, though I'd want to get a bunch of airtags and screw with it before recommending anything to anyone.


The problem isn't that airtags are some kind of magic GPS that doesn't run out of batteries. The problem is that apple is hijacking their users' devices en masse to detect the airtags. Everyone's iphones and ipads, by default, are sending out periodic bluetooth low energy scans to see if there's an airtag nearby, and reporting the tag's location to the tag's owner.

There's a good chance that if your stalker has airtagged you, it's your iphone that is telling the stalker where you are.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith died as a result of being intentionally run over."

No shooting took place. How many drinks did Subby have before submitting the headline?


All of them?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
if your SO is cheating, just dump or divorce them FFS.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds he missed a bullet, there...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ike...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As iffff...
 
