 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Large scale transit worker strike to hit London on Monday, but leadership tells citizens to not think the city is going down the Tube   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, London Underground, London Overground, Oyster card, Tube map, Transport for London, London's transport operator, National Rail, Docklands Light Railway  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Q: What strikes fear into the hearts of every British person?
A: Rail replacement buses.

/I'll be here all week
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strikes. Literally the only protest that the majority of people have
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mind the wage gap.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The union has called the strike in protest against plans to cut 600 jobs


Talk about starting off from a weak position.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bob's your uncle!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Elizabeth line, open for a week...
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Q: What strikes fear into the hearts of every British person?
A: Rail replacement buses.

/I'll be here all week


V/Line replacement busses are coming soooon...

/ I want to believe
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Strikes. Literally the only protest that the majority of people have


The majority of people are freelancers these days. Dog eat dog, IOW.

The era of camaraderie among the salt-of-the-earth-union-goon-types (save for government workers and a few trades) is long gone.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Q: What strikes fear into the hearts of every British person?
A: Rail replacement buses.

/I'll be here all week


The Bus Replacement Rail Service (yes, that's the right way round)
Youtube 3WHmETKW72E
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.