(CBS Minnesota)   I see your point
    giant pencil, damaged bur oak tree  
covfefe
5 hours ago  
A stationary exhibit.
 
Jesus McSordid
5 hours ago  
Artisanal pencil sharpener looks like an artisanal pencil sharpener.
/He's in it for the money, chicks and fame.
 
leviosaurus
5 hours ago  
In other news, very little happens in Minnesota.
 
covfefe
4 hours ago  

leviosaurus: In other news, very little happens in Minnesota.


It's pencil vain, ya.
 
little big man
4 hours ago  
Then they served up hot dish, played cribbage and talked about how the mosquitoes aren't too bad this year.
 
SecretAgentWoman
4 hours ago  
Next week: the village gathers 'round to watch a giant test being taken.
 
LordOfThePings
4 hours ago  
Twitter announcement: "No 2 coming out."
 
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
Beavis And Butthead - Number 2 Pencil
Youtube ntOP7R31InU
 
North_Central_Positronics
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
1 hour ago  
Get the lead out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
1 hour ago  
"One of the reasons I like dealing with pencils is it's very nostalgic for me, because I used pencils all the time when I was in elementary school," he said. "But now, as an adult, I do everything on my phone or a computer. I don't use pencils anymore.

I used one just today.
 
Ed Willy
1 hour ago  
It's never makes the No. 1 roadside destination on the Minnesota travel lists, but is a strong no. 2.

Tourists don't commit to seeing it, but they are willing to pencil it in their itinerary.

The Keystone state is suing to defend their trademark "Pencil-vania exhibit"

It gives the town a point of interest
 
AK_Mabuhay
1 hour ago  
Hear ye, hear ye!

Wait for it... wait for it... here we go people.

We present to you... the sharpening... of the giant... PENCIL!!!!

Thank you thank you thank you, it is over.

The pencil has been sharpened, its point has been made.

This will lead to bigger and better things for all of us. Draw your own conclusions as to the weight it may have upon us all.  If this experience has been too much for you, feel free to flip it on its end and erase it from your memory.

I know I will.
 
AK_Mabuhay
1 hour ago  

AK_Mabuhay: Hear ye, hear ye!

Wait for it... wait for it... here we go people.

We present to you... the sharpening... of the giant... PENCIL!!!!

Thank you thank you thank you, it is over.

The pencil has been sharpened, its point has been made.

This will lead to bigger and better things for all of us. Draw your own conclusions as to the weight it may have upon us all.  If this experience has been too much for you, feel free to flip it on its end and erase it from your memory.

I know I will.


Never forget... TICONDEROGA!
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "One of the reasons I like dealing with pencils is it's very nostalgic for me, because I used pencils all the time when I was in elementary school," he said. "But now, as an adult, I do everything on my phone or a computer. I don't use pencils anymore.

I used one just today.

I used one just today.


It has probably been years since the last time I wrote with a pencil, but "I don't use pencils" still seems like a weird thing to say if you bill yourself as an artisanal pencil sharpener.
 
HFK
1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image 850x1133]


From my cold dead hands.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: In other news, very little happens in Minnesota.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
53 minutes ago  
See if this puts a little lead in your pencil...

Gong show popsicle twins
Youtube p3z__zRFwu4
 
maxandgrinch
52 minutes ago  
An unsharpened pencil is pointless.
 
TheManofPA
50 minutes ago  
This is the type of story that brings me to fark
 
EdgeRunner
49 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: It has probably been years since the last time I wrote with a pencil, but "I don't use pencils" still seems like a weird thing to say if you bill yourself as an artisanal pencil sharpener.


As soon as you tell me you're an artesanal pencil sharpener, there's very little you can say next that's going to sound more ridiculous. Every word that scurries out of your mouth from that point onward is wearing metaphoric clown shoes and honking up a storm with its jolly red nose.
 
Prof. Frink
32 minutes ago  
Pleasantly surprised this wasn't an HR training film about sexual harassment.
 
Pichu0102
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
24 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Artisanal pencil sharpener looks like an artisanal pencil sharpener.
/He's in it for the money, chicks and fame.


Perhaps, but the video caption says "Artisinal". The misspelling belies fraud in his chosen trade.
 
ansius
19 minutes ago  
I kept waiting for that story to get to the point.
 
luna1580
17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

this is either the most made-up OR the most fabulous job in the world!

also, did you know that kind of modern pencil was basically invented by henry david thoreau?

it's true!

Today, we meet another side of Henry David Thoreau
 
Raider_dad
9 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 786x438]
this is either the most made-up OR the most fabulous job in the world!

also, did you know that kind of modern pencil was basically invented by henry david thoreau?

it's true!

Today, we meet another side of Henry David Thoreau


You can read how in this exciting book. https://www.amazon.com/How-Sharpen-Pencils-Theoretical-Contractors/dp/1612193269 .

/Wonder if he goes around to all the pencil events across the country
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
5 minutes ago  
They're just jealous because Pen Island never needs sharpening.
 
