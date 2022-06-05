 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   "To be honest, until you go through an infestation, you have no idea just how horrifying it really is," says distressed Canadian. Sleep tight   (krqe.com) divider line
End_Of_Line
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To this day my heart sinks and my throat closes anytime if find little black dots when changing my bedding or on clothing. I have not had a repeat, yet, thank dog, but once was enough.

Thanks holiday inn.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got bit so badly at a newly remodeled hotel in Georgia I had to go to urgent care and get a steroid pack. Now I check the mattresses and furniture at every room.
Thanks for the scars, Hampton Inn!
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nuke them from space. Then nuke them again just to be sure.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I once stayed in an upscale hotel that had them. I went to the desk and said I was leaving. They tried to stick me with the bill. I showed them the pictures I took in of the bugs their room and demanded a zero balance receipt or I'd start posting the pictures to TripAdvisor. Got my receipt. Posted anyway. Still had to find a new hotel on zero notice. Not fun.

drumhellar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I spent so much time and money dealing with an infestation. Fark all that. When you're broke and can't afford $1,200 or more for an exterminator for several months, it is absolutely hard on your mental health.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I went through an infestation recently, thanks to what I believe was a former roommate getting his furniture from a relative's barn. It took multiple months of aggressive heat, lots of diatomaceous earth, and eventually buying a heat gun for the furniture after a couple of stragglers were found.

We're still super paranoid about the little bastards.

People assume it's an infestation from dirtiness. It's not. Those things are hitchhikers and you can get exposed from lots of sources. One of my friends had to treat their house because their young daughter got a surprise from a backpack pile in school, they were not the only family impacted which led to an investigation at the school.
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haven't had a run in with them, a friend of mine did and said they're like house cancer.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never had bedbugs, but did have a run-in with near-unkillable super fleas once that the dog brought in.

Holy crap those things SUCK.

/Took literally months to completely eradicate, after multiple flea-foggings, flea treatments of the pets, completely shaving the cats & dog, and even covering all the freaking carpets in the house with diatomaceous earth, and putting out a bunch of white plates filled with water & dishsoap under a damn spotlight to attract them at night
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks bedbugs have been gone for 70 years hasn't been paying attention at all.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heat works and there is a product called Bedlam that works really well. If you need it get it.

I learned this the hard way and payed more than a thousand dollars to learn what I posted above.

/stayed at a nice hotel in Cincinnati and they came home in my luggage. Worst souvenir ever.
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man

Kinda makes me paranoid about future trips - we just stayed in NOLA
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Got them from letting the the down-on-her-luck sister of a then gf crash on our recliner for a few weeks.

/She was down on her luck because heroin of course.
//Kicked her out when I came home from work and found my two cats playing with a farking needle (cover was on.
///3 weeks later the bedbugs had migrated to the bedroom. :(
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nina9: I got bit so badly at a newly remodeled hotel in Georgia I had to go to urgent care and get a steroid pack. Now I check the mattresses and furniture at every room.
Thanks for the scars, Hampton Inn!


Fancy pants over here, vacationing in the Hamptons!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I once stayed in an upscale hotel that had them. I went to the desk and said I was leaving. They tried to stick me with the bill. I showed them the pictures I took in of the bugs their room and demanded a zero balance receipt or I'd start posting the pictures to TripAdvisor. Got my receipt. Posted anyway. Still had to find a new hotel on zero notice. Not fun.

/csb



Only time I've seen fleas in a hotel room was at one of the Disney-owned resorts in Florida. The hotel manager tried to brainstorm of a dozen different ways we obviously brought them along from home ourselves because they can't even.

Eventually he did find us a different room.

/This was years before our super flea mishap at home, not relation.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trega99: Haven't had a run in with them, a friend of mine did and said they're like house cancer.


i lived through it. he's right. fark those little bastards
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heat works if you live like a Japanese monk.  The more shiat you have to slow down the temp increase the less effective it is. Unless you have a severe infestation they aren't in your TV or X Box or whatever. They are no more than 5 feet from your bed. Alcohol, diatomaceous earth, and there's another pesticide which escapes me. Just keep washing your stuff and nailing every crevice with alcohol until they are gone. Have them bring the dog once a month. I've had spaces at work go through double digit heat treatments and still have issues.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My brother got them when he rented a carpet shampooer at the supermarket. It was awful.
 
