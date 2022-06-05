 Skip to content
(The State)   Today's dose of FREEDUMB brought to you by Midlands, SC   (thestate.com)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last few days there have only been a few killed in these shootings. I'm starting to believe storm troopers are time travelers.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This is a senseless act and we will not tolerate it," Baxley said.

Like it or not, of course you'll tolerate it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clarendon County voted for Cheetolini in 2020 but did vote for Harrison instead of RAND PAUL

so a partial 'fark you'
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When are the good guys with guns going to start doing the bad guys with guns? Now is the time. What are you waiting for?
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When are we gonna stop the war on drugs and realize street gangs are terrorists of our own creation?

What am I saying. About the same time We stop treating Nazis as "people with different opinions" and Incels as "laughable and ignorable"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sammyk: When are the good guys with guns going to start doing the bad guys with guns? Now is the time. What are you waiting for?


Hang out in front of a gun store and if you see a teen walk out with a gun, blast him. Better safe than sorry
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


It's a liberal conspiracy to ban all guns and turn everyone into gay turtles
 
dtbcr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Freedumb isn't free. It takes daily blood sacrifices.
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Investigators think a previous disagreement or drive-by shootings in other parts of Clarendon County led to Saturday night's shooting

What led to the drive-by shooting.   Sorry...shootings.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "This is a senseless act and we will not tolerate it," Baxley said.

Like it or not, of course you'll tolerate it.


None of the kids died and the police are already calling it gang related.
No one will remember this long enough to have the chance to tolerate it.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


Hmmm. I am very smrt. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone's a responsible gun owner, right up until they aren't. Then they had mental health problems no one could forsee.

Anyway, too early to talk about gun control.

Thoughts and prayers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


Is Fark your only and definitive source of news?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Clarendon County voted for Cheetolini in 2020 but did vote for Harrison instead of RAND PAUL

so a partial 'fark you'


Why was Rand Paul on an SC ballot?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


And yet, it's South Chicago, awash in guns, that is EXACTLY what the RWNJ's want...
Guns and armed people all over..YET, no politeness...


/hurrrr-durrrr CHiCAGO hurrr durrr
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


That you think your hyperbolic comparison is normal says more about you, and not in a good way, than you realize.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.

It's a liberal conspiracy to ban all guns and turn everyone into gay turtles


No it's a durty librul conspeeraceez to ban all gunz and force everyone to marry their gay turtles and have an aborshun while praising SOORROOOOS and ANN-TEE-FAH.
 
TrogdorForPresident
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


B-b-b-but Chicago!!!!!

You're a little late, this has been the new gun hugger tactic for weeks now
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.


It's a conspiracy to fool you into being less "realistic".
If you know what I mean.
And I'll bet you do.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A high school graduation party still bumping at 11 pm?  After mine I just want home and called it a night.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TrogdorForPresident: alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.

B-b-b-but Chicago!!!!!

You're a little late, this has been the new gun hugger tactic for weeks now


And before that it was Detroit or New York.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TrogdorForPresident: alex10294: You could write this fark headline every weekend in Chicago since 1980. Why are we getting two every day on fark now?  Hmm.

B-b-b-but Chicago!!!!!

You're a little late, this has been the new gun hugger tactic for weeks now


Yeah - the idea is that you're supposed to think of it as a "those people" problem.
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The civil war isn't happening fast enough, so...time to stir the pot.

If you've actually read the Mueller Report, you can expect more and more of this. Much of it will be "natural" and "normal" for gun-addled America (tragically), but if it looks like the pace might flag, further "events" will be "arranged".

A permanent state of crisis and a divided America are the goals.

Wait, America is divided, isn't it? You would think it was a split right down the middle, according to the U.S. media. Is it though?

Or is it the case instead that about a quarter of the country is fat, bitter and diabetic, and wants revenge against whoever stole their youth?
 
