(The Punch (Nigeria))   Terrorists attack Nigerian church. Multiple casualties reported, millions of dollars unclaimed   (punchng.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's funny when it happens somewhere else
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heard from a Nigerian native that about 90 people were killed. Guns and bombs. The pictures are horrifying.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sorceror: Heard from a Nigerian native that about 90 people were killed. Guns and bombs. The pictures are horrifying.


I can't believe Twitter is okay with the footage floating around on its platform right now.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beware of the "Go Fund Me"s. There will be many.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: It's funny when it happens somewhere else


wut
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: It's funny when it happens somewhere else

wut


try making a joke like that about a mass shooting in America
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This? This is the headline? Come on.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many Nigerian uncles need to move displaced family funds urgently and have chosen me to help?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: sorceror: Heard from a Nigerian native that about 90 people were killed. Guns and bombs. The pictures are horrifying.

I can't believe Twitter is okay with the footage floating around on its platform right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size


but in reverse
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: It's funny when it happens somewhere else

wut

try making a joke like that about a mass shooting in America


Strangely r/jokes was full of them. Eventually I think the mods said "ok enough guys" and put a stop to it.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."


Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.


TRUE
 
badspella
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're better than this. I can mostly grok an over eager subby. But even on a slow Sunday mods, no is an option. We protect the depths of our snark by occasionally pulling a punch. They'll be another mass murder soon, and we can try again.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.


I just f*cking think it's f*cking hilarious how f*cking often people can f*cking swear and the f*cking swear jar can't f*cking do a single f*cking thing about it.

/f*cking
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.

I just f*cking think it's f*cking hilarious how f*cking often people can f*cking swear and the f*cking swear jar can't f*cking do a single f*cking thing about it.

/f*cking


I just FUCKING think it's FUCKING hilarious how FUCKING often people can FUCKING swear and the FUCKING swear jar can't FUCKING do a single FUCKING thing about it.

/FUCKING
....
FTFY

;p
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.


Honestly if it were funny I might understand. This is like making a "she should've just stayed in the kitchen" joke when someone murders their wife at work.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this is why you never hear about other countries having mass shootings...THEY USE BOMBS !!!


/that is for the people the state other countries don't have mass shootings.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't believe I didn't  heard of this terrorist act until now. None of my phone news alerts included this. And I don't see the news prominently displayed on US news websites.
Oh I see, it didn't happen in the US or Europe.

I guess this is also used by news outlets to determine if it should be breaking/front page news or not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Geez subby. If your going to make a joke about a massacre at least point out that it happened in owo town.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: It's funny when it happens somewhere else

wut

try making a joke like that about a mass shooting in America


It is Main tab humor at its finest(?)
 
gonegirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.


I honestly did not understand the headline joke until you just explained it. I thought it was some anti-religion thing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sorceror: Heard from a Nigerian native that about 90 people were killed. Guns and bombs. The pictures are horrifying.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size


Yeah because these losers just have to kill as many bystanders as possible.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Redh8t: grumpfuff: bigbadideasinaction: a particular individual: I just came here to say "F*ck you, subby."

Fark: why does our site consist mostly of bot re-reg accounts and 50sonethings? Can't we grow the site?

Also fark mods: it's funny because many innocent Nigerians died in a terror attack and LOL SCAMS, Pick that headline! But you better not swear or it costs you swear jar credits.

I just f*cking think it's f*cking hilarious how f*cking often people can f*cking swear and the f*cking swear jar can't f*cking do a single f*cking thing about it.

/f*cking

I just farkING think it's farkING hilarious how farkING often people can farkING swear and the farkING swear jar can't farkING do a single farkING thing about it.

/farkING
....
FTFY

;p


My way is easier. :)

/also, my swear jar is still at 0
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: It's funny when it happens somewhere else

wut


I read it as an ironic critique of the appropriateness of humor for the headline for such a horrible event.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the US is no better than a 3rd world cesspool full of militants and religious militias...

Gee...


So much for that delusion that America is the greatest....


/How many Princes died?
// How many of them will now have to have their wealth transferred
/// princes..princes who adore you...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prediction: Lester Holt, David Muir, Norah O'Donnell, and Anderson Cooper will not will not fly in a crew and do their stand-up hosting of their news programs from the on-scene location. There is no way to spin it as an anti-Republican event to help the Democrat agenda like they did with Uvalde. And the shopping is not as good as it was for the Nice truck attack. It'll get one day's coverage, then be forgotten.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Punching down etc.

Hey kids, fun fact time.  Whenever the kill ratio is ~50%ish, that's socom/delta/seal/recon (military/mercenary death squad) numbers.  Rando amateur "lone nuts" aren't elite trained to run a gun like that.

Uvalde is an outlier imho as classrooms often have one door.

Subby can eat shiat, Nigeria has been a victim of proxy destabilization our entire lifetime by not only foreign governments but multinational corporations.  Shell and Exxon particularly.

Doubtful that the real casualty count will be known, it's spin city.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Prediction: Lester Holt, David Muir, Norah O'Donnell, and Anderson Cooper will not will not fly in a crew and do their stand-up hosting of their news programs from the on-scene location. There is no way to spin it as an anti-Republican event to help the Democrat agenda like they did with Uvalde. And the shopping is not as good as it was for the Nice truck attack. It'll get one day's coverage, then be forgotten.


F*cking christ, a terrorist attack in Nigeria and you need to use it to whine about the media and Democrats.

You're worse than those you hate.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Allah akbar!  Welcome to the new frontline.  Boko Haram would like you to follow the teachings of Muhammad.  Or else.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Hey kids, fun fact time.  Whenever the kill ratio is ~50%ish


50% of what? Congratulations, you're schizoposting.
 
