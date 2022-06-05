 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   The woman put her hand out the car window, displayed her middle finger to the officer and reversed into his vehicle. After escaping, she ran into a store and consumed a travel size bottle of hard liquor. Good times mom, good times   (ktvu.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Travel size is very subjective,I am proud to see my home town make the news though, Keep Cotati weird.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The woman, named as Dorfer by police

That's just plain mean.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnryan51: She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.


The DUI is the least of her worries.   But drinking a travel sized bottle of liquor isn't going to make her a .20.   The DUI will stand up.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whar mugshot, whar?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blowing a .20BAC is not the most appropriate condition for a child custody exchange.

Or maybe it is, a lot depends on the kids
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.

The DUI is the least of her worries.   But drinking a travel sized bottle of liquor isn't going to make her a .20.   The DUI will stand up.


Once the driver leaves the car and then drinks alcohol it is a slam dunk that they're going to get off. The police can't prove at what point she became intoxicated.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Store drinking might open her to theft, open container, drunk in public charges, for...uhm, you know, domestic...within the city...that ain't legal either.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's still alive, so must be white.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.

The DUI is the least of her worries.   But drinking a travel sized bottle of liquor isn't going to make her a .20.   The DUI will stand up.

Once the driver leaves the car and then drinks alcohol it is a slam dunk that they're going to get off. The police can't prove at what point she became intoxicated.


At a .08, yes.   Ar a .20, no not at all.   Especially drinking in a store where there is most likely video and/ or witnesses.  An airplane bottle or two is a slam dunk for the DA to show this isn't enough to make a person a .20 and she was well over a .08 while driving.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I want to party with Dorfer.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While taking Dorfer into custody, authorities said she fought them and allegedly bit one officer

Who sadly had to be put down, the rage virus had already entered his blood stream
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Official Ron White - I Got Thrown Out of a Bar
Youtube neUaSTSKFZc


Obligatory.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What? .20? Amateur.

.31 for my D&D. Thank Ja I wasn't behind a wheel.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess who soon will be granted permanent custody of the child. At least I hope so.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Damn.  She backed into him good!

What kinda junk does she have in her trunk?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...and they lost me at the first sentence:

Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday.

Having grown up in the Bay Area, I thought they still had a solid understanding of English grammar. Apparently their standards for news reporting have dropped just as much as everyone else's in this day and age.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I want to party with Dorfer.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what a travel-sized booze container looks like for modern travel conditions
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.

The DUI is the least of her worries.   But drinking a travel sized bottle of liquor isn't going to make her a .20.   The DUI will stand up.

Once the driver leaves the car and then drinks alcohol it is a slam dunk that they're going to get off. The police can't prove at what point she became intoxicated.

At a .08, yes.   Ar a .20, no not at all.   Especially drinking in a store where there is most likely video and/ or witnesses.  An airplane bottle or two is a slam dunk for the DA to show this isn't enough to make a person a .20 and she was well over a .08 while driving.


Right. She should have drove home, ran inside and walked out with a half empty bottle to her lips.

Remember when those shots of liquor bottles used to be a $1 or $2? Those were the best when the same booze costs $10 at the bar.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 530x707]

what a travel-sized booze container looks like for modern travel conditions


Ahh,
You must be with the flight crew!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 530x707]

what a travel-sized booze container looks like for modern travel conditions


That would be awesome except that it's Jack Daniels.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The woman, named as Dorfer by police


Possible mugshot?  LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: Maybe you should drive: johnryan51: She was smart to drink in the store. No DWI.

The DUI is the least of her worries.   But drinking a travel sized bottle of liquor isn't going to make her a .20.   The DUI will stand up.

Once the driver leaves the car and then drinks alcohol it is a slam dunk that they're going to get off. The police can't prove at what point she became intoxicated.

At a .08, yes.   Ar a .20, no not at all.   Especially drinking in a store where there is most likely video and/ or witnesses.  An airplane bottle or two is a slam dunk for the DA to show this isn't enough to make a person a .20 and she was well over a .08 while driving.

Right. She should have drove home, ran inside and walked out with a half empty bottle to her lips.

Remember when those shots of liquor bottles used to be a $1 or $2? Those were the best when the same booze costs $10 at the bar.


Used to? I just bought 2 minis of grapefruit vodka for $1 each in NYS
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Travel size is very subjective,I am proud to see my home town make the news though, Keep Cotati weird.


Depends on your travels.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 530x707]

what a travel-sized booze container looks like for modern travel conditions


Too bad it's Jack Daniel's and not MacAllan or Glenlivet.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aww crap I gotta bail out mom again. Every frikin summer.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ...and they lost me at the first sentence:

Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday.

Having grown up in the Bay Area, I thought they still had a solid understanding of English grammar. Apparently their standards for news reporting have dropped just as much as everyone else's in this day and age.


I'm pretty well convinced that editors have mostly died.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vrax: cyberspacedout: ...and they lost me at the first sentence:

Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday.

Having grown up in the Bay Area, I thought they still had a solid understanding of English grammar. Apparently their standards for news reporting have dropped just as much as everyone else's in this day and age.

I'm pretty well convinced that editors have mostly died.


They were replaced with expert systems and algorithms in 2005.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did I miss the obligatory what's her fark handle?
 
