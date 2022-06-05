 Skip to content
(Fox 56 Lexington)   Well, we've been warned smoking can kill you   (foxlexington.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, that sucks.

RIP.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bummer. I wonder the the trooper that was shot was the one who was responsible for searching the perp.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chances of a cop taking a detained felony suspect out to smoke... 500:1.

Chances of a detained individual making it in to custody while concealing a gun: 10,000:1.

This sounds a lot like one cop wanted another cop dead
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Chances of a cop taking a detained felony suspect out to smoke... 500:1.

Chances of a detained individual making it in to custody while concealing a gun: 10,000:1.

This sounds a lot like one cop wanted another cop dead


Start of a good (or very bad) movie
 
proteus_b
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not surprising to see part of the Fark progressive brigade already weighing in with their utterly genius thoughts and system of morals. So far we have kept it civil, with a score of 1 victim blaming, and 1 conspiracy theory.
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll add to the victim blaming. The first cop who should have searched him didn't, it could for a lot of reasons including being unexpectedly distracted before searching him. After that, each subsequent cop assumed he had been searched so no one gave a fark. I would think standard procedure is they search him on arrival at the sheriff's office. Then, if they are going to take him out his cell/room for any reason, they search him again. Then when they bring him back in, they search him again. This story shows why you can't take chances. This kind of thing doesn't happen a lot, but for the dead deputy it only needed to happen this one time and his day was ruined.
 
