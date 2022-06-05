 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What's worse, not getting 100 Subway sandwiches you were promised, or actually getting them?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah.. we were laughing about that at the penthouse bar at ANTIFA headquarters last night. Those idiots will believe anything.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They think "extremists" pull sandwich pranks.

These people are just not operating with a full deck. The elevator does not go all the way up.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Send teh boxes of edible d1ck5!!1!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldernell: Yeah.. we were laughing about that at the penthouse bar at ANTIFA headquarters last night. Those idiots will believe anything.


Look at what they already believe.  Someone should have started a GFM asking for $5/person to get "Let's Go Brandon" written across it in mayo.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha, they thought it was Kirk Cameron's birthday, but it's even sadder.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
holy shiat lol
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Antifa extremists? I blame the 1777 Preservation Society.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldernell: Yeah.. we were laughing about that at the penthouse bar at ANTIFA headquarters last night. Those idiots will believe anything.


First sentence: hilarious.

Second sentence: accurate.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people, like the Ukrainians, are asked to give their lives for their cause. But only true patriots are asked to make the ultimate sacrifice of not having a shiatty sandwich given to them for free.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thing I like about Subway is the toppings. Yes, I'm sure you can get better meat at any average sub shop in Massachusetts. But do they have fresh spinach? Guacamole?

I like onions, pickles, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, maybe some jalapenos. Mustard and/or oil/vinegar.

And the bread is good, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the weapon of choice of thees "extremists" is a sandwich, I don't think we need to worry about them.

Next bogeyman please.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If the weapon of choice of thees "extremists" is a sandwich, I don't think we need to worry about them.

Next bogeyman please.


I don't think you are aware of the amount of damage today's modern assault sandwich with a high capacity magazine can cause.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This hoagietastic terrorism. It goes directly against the Bunstitution.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: This hoagietastic terrorism. It goes directly against the Bunstitution.


You a funny mf
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size


...and then some.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since they got rid of the sweet onion sauce and introduced a sweet onion teriyaki as a replacement...barf.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it. Antifa would donate a giant hummus platter.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: [images.static-bluray.com image 728x409]

...and then some.


Nick the Dick?

Great movie.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They think "extremists" pull sandwich pranks.

These people are just not operating with a full deck. The elevator does not go all the way up.


Eleven eggs short of a dozen.

Not the sharpest crayon in the box.

A few laps outside of DRS range.

And my personal favorite for this lot -- a few trucks short of a convoy.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube jDdYFhzVCDM
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So dildos and sugar free gummies next time?
Maybe if you deadbeats had jobs you could buy your own food an not beg like a filthy liberal antifa terrorist.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the scam of giving you a free thing most people know does not exist
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: This hoagietastic terrorism. It goes directly against the Bunstitution.


Username sort-of checks out.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway peaked in the mid-90s. If you know, you know. For 'health concerns' reasons (sure, sure), they cut the amount of meat and cheese on the sandwiches, for the same price, and the quality control generally took a dive.

It's also when they stopped cutting the bread in that funky way they had. I didn't have strong feelings about that one way or the other, but they went off the cliff during that same transitionary period.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they also find it hilarious when they hire a bunch of guys outside Home Depot and then bot pay them.

Totally different.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was me.  I am behind this masterful extremist sandwich flim-flam.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: The thing I like about Subway is the toppings. Yes, I'm sure you can get better meat at any average sub shop in Massachusetts. But do they have fresh spinach? Guacamole?

I like onions, pickles, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, maybe some jalapenos. Mustard and/or oil/vinegar.

And the bread is good, too.


The no-name bodega across from where I work has all the fixins Subway does, and more. Plus it uses Boar's Head deli meat, and gets the bread delivered daily from a real bakery.

I've been places in this country where chains are near the only option, but I can't for the life of me figure out how they survive in New England. The local options that exist almost everywhere here are both higher quality and a better bang for the buck.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in a burrito shop one summer, which counts as a sandwich shop unless you're orthodox. Anyway, I could maybe see being asked to make 100 regulation-length burritos. It would be a lot of work but nothing out of the ordinary. Being asked to make one 100-foot burrito, however, would be a ridiculous logistical nightmare. How would you produce the tortilla? How would you lay it out on a clean surface to fill it? How would you roll it up, package it, transport it, and set it up on another clean surface for the recipient to eat?

The fact that they just accepted "a 100-foot sub" without even questioning it doesn't make me feel sorry for them. It makes me mad. Stop being so stupid, stupids! Gormless improvident lackwits, every one of you!

Feh.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a bunch of size queens
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Yeah.. we were laughing about that at the penthouse bar at ANTIFA headquarters last night. Those idiots will believe anything.


I'm still amused that they haven't come to the realization that antifa isn't an organized group, but the natural default for Americans.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another Kirk Cameron thread?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they would like some Prince Albert in a can.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clear answer, here, is "yes".
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free sandwich? By gawd THAT SOUNDS LIKE SOCIALIZIMZ
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizyrd: jaylectricity: The thing I like about Subway is the toppings. Yes, I'm sure you can get better meat at any average sub shop in Massachusetts. But do they have fresh spinach? Guacamole?

I like onions, pickles, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, maybe some jalapenos. Mustard and/or oil/vinegar.

And the bread is good, too.

The no-name bodega across from where I work has all the fixins Subway does, and more. Plus it uses Boar's Head deli meat, and gets the bread delivered daily from a real bakery.

I've been places in this country where chains are near the only option, but I can't for the life of me figure out how they survive in New England. The local options that exist almost everywhere here are both higher quality and a better bang for the buck.


Please. The local Italian deli sandwich place I eat at tops all your little sandwich places. First off, it's located in a gas station, so you can't see it from the street. Even when you're inside, you have to open a cooler door and walk through a secret hallway to get to this back room with two tables, a little kitchen, delicious meats and breads and an angry little Italian grandmother with a snub nose pistol under the register. You can only pay in silver eagles or with crisp, 20 dollar bills. You are not allowed to decide what goes on the sandwich, but it will miraculously be the best sandwich you've ever tasted. Then you exit through a mysterious back door and you're unsure if your sandwich adventure was even real
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: ANTIFA headquarters


static.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Some people, like the Ukrainians, are asked to give their lives for their cause. But only true patriots are asked to make the ultimate sacrifice of not having a shiatty sandwich given to them for free.


Anyone loudly calling themselves a patriot generally isn't, as these Reich wing clowns demonstrate over and over (and over)
 
muck1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were gullible to believe ... no wait, that actually tracks.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go hang out with your boy.

thephoenixcriminalattorney.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Promised'?  I doubt that very much.  'Food?  You want food? Them guys said they was gonna buy us one a them giant sub-marine sammiches, mebe 100feet long!' is not a promise.

/If they were promised, then they should have a name of the promiser.
//They don't have a name.
///They were also promised Trump won, that they were better than them,that their mothers loved them.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway is the only company that can run the disclaimer "No Tuna Were Injured In The Making Of This Tuna Sandwich"
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had catastrophic gas last night after that all baked bean dinner. IT MUST HAVE BEEN ANTIFA!!!"

"My house was repossessed because I didn't pay any of the money I owed for it. DAMNED YOU ANTIFA!!!!"
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway: the quality control generally took a dive.

There's a great piece of business reporting behind quality control in the franchises.

McDonald's has generally been regarded at the top: real standards, real enforcement.

By contrast, a friend's son worked for Jimmy John's, where the franchise owners routinely fired their QC people.

It all plays out in the long term (witness Quizno's) but look at the cleanliness and consistency of the franchise place you're visiting.  And regard their ads as "look over there" distractions.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would blame Antifa if some 15 year old ordered them pizza delivery.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: lizyrd: jaylectricity: The thing I like about Subway is the toppings. Yes, I'm sure you can get better meat at any average sub shop in Massachusetts. But do they have fresh spinach? Guacamole?

I like onions, pickles, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, maybe some jalapenos. Mustard and/or oil/vinegar.

And the bread is good, too.

The no-name bodega across from where I work has all the fixins Subway does, and more. Plus it uses Boar's Head deli meat, and gets the bread delivered daily from a real bakery.

I've been places in this country where chains are near the only option, but I can't for the life of me figure out how they survive in New England. The local options that exist almost everywhere here are both higher quality and a better bang for the buck.

Please. The local Italian deli sandwich place I eat at tops all your little sandwich places. First off, it's located in a gas station, so you can't see it from the street. Even when you're inside, you have to open a cooler door and walk through a secret hallway to get to this back room with two tables, a little kitchen, delicious meats and breads and an angry little Italian grandmother with a snub nose pistol under the register. You can only pay in silver eagles or with crisp, 20 dollar bills. You are not allowed to decide what goes on the sandwich, but it will miraculously be the best sandwich you've ever tasted. Then you exit through a mysterious back door and you're unsure if your sandwich adventure was even real


I ate my first Cuban sandwich in a place just like you described, except it was in a Florida swamp and everyone was Cuban and much older than me.

Old men were playing dominoes on the little porch.
 
