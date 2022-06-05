 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Earlier today, we learned what $8.9 million can get you in New York City. Now, for just $100,000 more, let's see what you can get in Tennessee and OMG, is that a trophy room?   (zillow.com) divider line
48
    More: Strange, Laundry features, Square foot, Laundry Room, Rooms, Parking features, Total structure area, Clothes dryer, Acre  
•       •       •

1509 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm cashing in my beanie babies and buying that one.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least view is nice...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to make a Tennessee joke but I've been to Chattanooga and it is very nice. Even went to see the Chattanooga choo-choo.

/also where New Yorker me was introduced to "southern" service
//that was an experience in learning how to chill
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Elevennessee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Finally a listing with a decent garage
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NM, I see it was built in 2013 so that 6-digit value was likely just for the mand, I guess.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: WTF?!

[Fark user image 415x598]


Once a property, then with house built.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: C18H27NO3: WTF?!

[Fark user image 415x598]

Once a property, then with house built.


Yeah, I caught that right after I posted.
/Thanks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: WTF?!

[Fark user image image 415x598]


Sure, I want to jump right to "shady accounting" but maybe that was just for the land?  Still low but maybe they said they moved the bodies but and only moved the tombstones.  And they struck asbestos when the drug the basement.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: WTF?!

[Fark user image image 415x598]


A little cabin was on the property. No utilities. New owner tore it down and built their "dream" house.

Sorry, owner, but your "dream" is everyone else's nightmare, and will take $250K to redecorate. $6M is a reasonable price.

Sux to be you.

/For 50 bonus points, who initiated the divorce?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Yugo collection would look so cool in that garage.
 
Stoker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah yes, I saw that house in an issue of American Oligarchs... or was it Rich Ass Biatches... I forgot.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting the vibe that this is what Ruth would have ended up with on "Ozark" if they had gone another few seasons?

/Was a bit disappointed with the finale. I would have gone a different way.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'd buy it, but I only use Philips 66 gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dang!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Monthly payment is more than a years salary for most people ..
 
DANVLL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Y E S ! ! !  Two of them.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These things are so tired. Look, everything is relative and interest dependent. I think it's fine but kinda weird when people pigeon hole themselves. In my teens and early twenties college towns and road trips! Brief period of working in London and comedy in Chicago. In mid and late twenties punk bands and playing clubs in NYC. Early thirties tech industry and girlfriends in Hawaii, Czech Republic, Amsterdam, Paris.

No I'm not rich or from money. Worked my way through. On visas occasionally.

Some people just wanted to squeeze out some kids to do what they never did. Or join the military or whatever. Great. I'll be working on my fifth act. Gardening and finding a local bar upstate soon.

Yous do yous. But I'd rather shoot myself ghan live in Tennessee
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crass nouveau riche.

Put some gold on it, make it free, call Trump.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Sorry, I'd buy it, but I only use Philips 66 gas.

[Fark user image 850x566]


This must be the Motaur's house.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sidewalk to nowhere.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tennessee? 17,772 sq ft? That's like 250 double wides bolted together.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: But I'd rather shoot myself ghan live in Tennessee


Let alone pay money to voluntarily do so.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But it's in the South... you know what they do in the South?  Talk about some scandal in your family 4 generations ago... I get it my relatives were new immigrants in the 1880s.... Get over it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is the fishing?
 
Mogani
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
is it just coincidence that this listing was posted in the last housing thread and now it has its own thread? is fark now just advertisement for zillow? I wonder if think wth the is with all of this traffic to these listings but no one wants a showing...
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: WTF?!

[Fark user image image 415x598]


Several things could be going on:

1. They got the home appraised and it came in way over $8 million.

2. Someone else sold a comparable home nearby at a great amount per square foot.

3. They're just keeping up with inflation.

As I said in another thread on this house, if it's been on the market for 2 years, it must be terribly overpriced.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WORKING IN A COAL MINE - DEVO
Youtube EAzAucMOE0s
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's been on the market for almost two years - it's way overpriced even in this crazy market.

Gorgeous property though.
 
thornhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mogani: is it just coincidence that this listing was posted in the last housing thread and now it has its own thread? is fark now just advertisement for zillow? I wonder if think wth the is with all of this traffic to these listings but no one wants a showing...


Fark is hardly the only site that posts Zillow listings - there are Instagram and Twitter accounts devoted to this. That's where most of these posts come from.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thornhill: Mogani: is it just coincidence that this listing was posted in the last housing thread and now it has its own thread? is fark now just advertisement for zillow? I wonder if think wth the is with all of this traffic to these listings but no one wants a showing...

Fark is hardly the only site that posts Zillow listings - there are Instagram and Twitter accounts devoted to this. That's where most of these posts come from.


If Drew is getting money from zillow, they're really bad at advertising. But then again, they post a lot of these here and there are plenty of other real estate sites
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll give em $3.50 after taxes, closing, etc.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I were a rich a--hole I'd buy it and turn it into a drug rehab place.  Dudes and dudettes doing all the grunt work upkeep and annoying any neighbors with 'those people's down by the main road, sweeping the driveway.
Twice a week, I drive them to Trader Joe's for freebies and so I can buy my favorite bread: Wonder.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 432x324][Fark user image 400x261]


"A polar bear fell on me."
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, and to be clear, even if I had the 10m$ to spend on that thing in Manhattan I wouldn't. It's being way overpriced by an aggressive real estate agent.

If I had that kinda coin lying around I'd either go for bowies old place in the Woolworth building or the top floors of the Chrysler building. Buy the abandoned floors and turn into punk clubs (the abandoned floors, not my seeet penthouses)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like an ideal college or private school campus.  Start a college, say for 100 kids at $100,000 a year tuition, fees, room and board.   Accept good refugee teachers from all those GOP states which are currently at war with teachers.   Profit.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thornhill: Several things could be going on:

1. They got the home appraised and it came in way over $8 million.

2. Someone else sold a comparable home nearby at a great amount per square foot.

3. They're just keeping up with inflation.

As I said in another thread on this house, if it's been on the market for 2 years, it must be terribly overpriced.


The problem with mansions and stupid expensive houses is that unless they have historic value, or are in a great location, most people that are willing to spend 9 million dollars on a house will have one custom built rather than spend that kind of money on somebody else's 10 year old dream house.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oh, and to be clear, even if I had the 10m$ to spend on that thing in Manhattan I wouldn't. It's being way overpriced by an aggressive real estate agent.

If I had that kinda coin lying around I'd either go for bowies old place in the Woolworth building or the top floors of the Chrysler building. Buy the abandoned floors and turn into punk clubs (the abandoned floors, not my seeet penthouses)


Yes, you could do better by those standards in NYC for a brownstone, but if the provenance around it holds up (which i'm sure it does if an agent is stating that on a place which will probably go for 10million will, and is pretty easily verifiable back to a time that anyone would care about considering the family name which is steeped in NY History), its a house that is worth that price just for the story alone if you are in that ballpark.

Someone is going to have a higher floor than you in a highrise luxury building, an apartment with a better park view or story behind it at the Dakota (not to mention the fees). Their brownstone might have more SQ footage, but that is a sweet location with pure NYC history behind it, and a lot of society appreciates that. You'll be a key stop on any house\garden\history tour if you want to be.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time on Zillow 613 days.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay, what NASCAR driver used to live here? They might justify the price to some fans if they released that information.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

electricjebus: The problem with mansions and stupid expensive houses is that unless they have historic value, or are in a great location, most people that are willing to spend 9 million dollars on a house will have one custom built rather than spend that kind of money on somebody else's 10 year old dream house.


There's a lot of wealthy people with no imagination.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

electricjebus: The problem with mansions and stupid expensive houses is that unless they have historic value, or are in a great location, most people that are willing to spend 9 million dollars on a house will have one custom built rather than spend that kind of money on somebody else's 10 year old dream house.


Or its in farking Chatanooga.

Lets say i don't NEED to be in chatanooga, or convienent to it, which i think applies to, pretty much all of us.

For 10million, i can go buy a shiatload of land in a beautiful area, and build exactly what i want to the T.
 
what never sleeps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Crass nouveau riche.


Lived in Chattanooga for 15 years.  Valley-dwellers (downtown) had a saying: new money lived on Signal Mountain.  They ran the businesses.  Old money lived on Lookout Mountain.  They ownedthe businesses.

This place is 500% the old or new money cliff-side or riverfront places.

Chattanooga started pulling the the Silicon Valley refugees right before the pandemic started - 10Gb/s fiber and a growing startup scene.  I'd wager they're trying to land someone from SF who thinks its a good deal.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the Fark fascination with gaudy houses?  They're boring and played out.
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  

what never sleeps: atomic-age: Crass nouveau riche.

Lived in Chattanooga for 15 years.  Valley-dwellers (downtown) had a saying: new money lived on Signal Mountain.  They ran the businesses.  Old money lived on Lookout Mountain.  They ownedthe businesses.

This place is 500% the old or new money cliff-side or riverfront places.

Chattanooga started pulling the the Silicon Valley refugees right before the pandemic started - 10Gb/s fiber and a growing startup scene.  I'd wager they're trying to land someone from SF who thinks its a good deal.


To be fair in the deep south most of the nice houses are owned by old money.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.