 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   The latest thing we're not doing right: sexting   (lifehacker.com) divider line
45
    More: Giggity, important thing, committed relationships, Dr. Barbara Greenberg, great cameras, rise of smartphones, long time, work emails, dirty messages  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My sexts are fine and work very well thank you very much.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do not have a gif for this.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My 81 year old MIL texts me twice a day to acknowledge she is still alive (if I don't receive a text or phone call by a certain time I'm supposed to into 9-1-1 mode). Some days the replies are emojis which she recently discovered. One morning she sent me 🍆 thinking it meant something else (we were talking about dinner). That was interesting.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

damageddude: My 81 year old MIL texts me twice a day to acknowledge she is still alive (if I don't receive a text or phone call by a certain time I'm supposed to into 9-1-1 mode). Some days the replies are emojis which she recently discovered. One morning she sent me 🍆 thinking it meant something else (we were talking about dinner). That was interesting.


No. She knows. Your MIL wants you to know she's DTF ASAP.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
jbc:

No. She knows. Your MIL wants you to know she's DTF ASAP.

Heh, if that were the case I wouldn't be subjected to tales of her bathroom habits and other health issues. No one told me for better or worse included taking care of my MIL after my wife passed. Sigh, oh well. She is now no filter elderly entertaining.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need is 🐳

/ba da da da da
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New phone. Who dis? And how you doin'?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Lifehacker and everyone else giving unsolicited advice.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is sexting their partner?  I just let my wife know I'm in the mood by jabbing her in the back with my erection. Very romantic.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip #1: It's easy to fall into boring patterns when sexting.  Try sending sexts to random phone numbers instead.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey baby.

A/s/l?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old.  I used to Sex-a-gram:

Greetings harlot stop.  Your pantaloons shall be removed by effect of my teeth stop.  You will pleasure me in the ancient ways of the druids stop.  I will cause you to attain nirvana several times stop. You will cry don't stop stop.

Wire me some more money and I will complete this task stop.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Who is sexting their partner?  I just let my wife know I'm in the mood by jabbing her in the back with my erection. Very romantic.


I do the same thing. She's very responsive. Thank you for teaching her so well.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sext the only correct way.

I don't.

Closest I ever came was "Don't be late.  I have a surprise for you."

(I did.  It was a milk bath and a massage by candlelight.)

(You are correct, we weren't married yet.)
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they play up sexting like it's some huge thing then admit 70-whatever% of people don't sext.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you, skintube.  Furries have been doing this for 30 years now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance like no one is watching.

Email and text like they will be read aloud in open court.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Maybe you, skintube.  Furries have been doing this for 30 years now.


Girls don't want to see your "red rocket" pics, either.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x417]


"Gurl, send me pics of your astrolabe!"

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I sext the only correct way.

I don't.

Closest I ever came was "Don't be late.  I have a surprise for you."

(I did.  It was a milk bath and a massage by candlelight.)

(You are correct, we weren't married yet.)


So YOURE the one buying all the milk. Monster.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I text myself?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I sext all the time. Sometimes even with each other.

I'm here all week, try the veal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe I've finally reached dinosaur status, but I think sexting is farking stupid. It's almost as dumb as phone sex, only less embarrassing. It's one thing to tell your partner you can't wait for them to get home, you're looking forward to some sexy time, but it's another to send full-on porn scripts to each other. If my boyfriend sent me some lurid text message about what he wants to do to my nether regions, I'd start laughing. I don't find that stuff sexy at all, not even a little bit.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The closest I've gotten to sexting for the past few years just happened on Friday. I asked my wife if she'd stop by Lowes and pickup 10 bags of topsoil (50 lbs each). Her response was 'kiss my ass'
 
mikefinch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"i put on my robe and wizard hat"...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*puts on robe and wizard hat*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikefinch: "i put on my robe and wizard hat"...


FIREBALL, FIREBALL, FIREBALL!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Who is sexting their partner?  I just let my wife know I'm in the mood by jabbing her in the back with my erection. Very romantic.


I repeatedly thump mine against the mattress like a spring door stop and say there must be a t-rex nearby.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🤡🍆.💨
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only thing dumber than sexting is cybering.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.myniceprofile.comView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hint:
If they're responding, you're doing it right.
If they're not...you're NOT.

KISS.
If they like you...no rules.
No...tweak it.

Hint 2: same principle as regular sex.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: The only thing dumber than sexting is cybering.


Not familiar with Kevin Sorbo, are we?
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ladies all love my dik-dik pics
static.educalingo.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rogue49: Hint:
If they're responding, you're doing it right.


A restraining order is a response.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Funny how people think texts are private.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Funny how people think texts are private.


Some are, or at least pictures of privates.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x417]

"Gurl, send me pics of your astrolabe!"

[memegenerator.net image 233x233]


Show me your pelorus!
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: The ladies all love my dik-dik pics


Fark user imageView Full Size


<Attenborough> A buck challenges a larger, stronger rival, hoping to impress the does.... </Attenborough>
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.