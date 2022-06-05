 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   "I'm not going to help you," said the cops to the drowning man. Not a metaphor   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
    Tempe, Arizona, police officers, Sean Bickings, Phoenix, Arizona, Tempe Town Lake  
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To protect and to serve, unless we're scared or don't feel like it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recall from my safety courses when diving that you don't jump in to save someone drowning unless you know what you're doing.

You do try and get them floatation devices etc
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TEMPE, Ariz. - Three police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they reportedly watched as a man drowned in Tempe Town Lake, transcripts revealed.

Don't be too hard on those cops.  They were auditioning to be transferred to the police department in Uvalde, Texas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be those government employees standing around and doing nothing that I'm always reading about.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers, according to the statement, later told the two that they were running their names through a database that is used to check whether people have outstanding arrest warrants, which is standard procedure.
"That check had not yet been completed when Bickings decided to slowly climb over a 4-foot metal fence and enter the water. Officers informed him swimming is not allowed in the lake," read a portion of the statement. "He swam about 30-40 yards before repeatedly indicating he was in distress. He soon went under and did not resurface."

The cops should've handled it better, but this guy was basically charging the stage at the Darwin Awards saying "I'ma let you finish, but . . ."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: To protect and to serve, unless we're scared or don't feel like it.


A motto is not legally binding.  The police have absolutely no responsibility to do anything unless you are in their custody - and then they only have to take minimal care to not cause too much harm.  A cop can watch someone carve you up into small pieces and eat you while offering suggestions to the cannibal without having done anything illegal.  Only if you were in his custody would he have to stop the cannibal from attacking you, but only to the bare minimum to keep your harm to a reasonable level.  And this isn't a new thing.  It's been around for at least 40 years.  And is grounded in SCOTUS rulings, so not just Bobby-Cleetus' hot take.  Now, SCOTUS has said a state or community could pass laws that demand cops show responsibility for citizens in distress, but none have.  So, no cop has any duty to intervene in any crime whatsoever unless the victim is already in custody.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really earning that good will and respect folks...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they threatened to detain his wife because she was upset they weren't helping.

FTFA:
In the transcript, an officer reportedly threatened to detain his wife, telling her, "If you don't calm down, I'm going to put you in my car."
The rest of the document reveals how his wife continued to beg them for help while the officers continued to tell her to calm down.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I recall from my safety courses when diving that you don't jump in to save someone drowning unless you know what you're doing.

You do try and get them floatation devices etc


Might have been nice if they tried that. If one is patrolling the beach, it seems like one should have flotation devices and should have practiced using them. I know floatation devices aren't cool military/tactical gear, but these cops could have saved a life and maybe even won themselves a medal.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phalamir: TheHighlandHowler: To protect and to serve, unless we're scared or don't feel like it.

A motto is not legally binding.  The police have absolutely no responsibility to do anything unless you are in their custody - and then they only have to take minimal care to not cause too much harm.  A cop can watch someone carve you up into small pieces and eat you while offering suggestions to the cannibal without having done anything illegal.  Only if you were in his custody would he have to stop the cannibal from attacking you, but only to the bare minimum to keep your harm to a reasonable level.  And this isn't a new thing.  It's been around for at least 40 years.  And is grounded in SCOTUS rulings, so not just Bobby-Cleetus' hot take.  Now, SCOTUS has said a state or community could pass laws that demand cops show responsibility for citizens in distress, but none have.  So, no cop has any duty to intervene in any crime whatsoever unless the victim is already in custody.


This is all true, but it does raise the question of why do we pay cops so much if they don't ever have to do anything?
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: TheHighlandHowler: To protect and to serve, unless we're scared or don't feel like it.

A motto is not legally binding.  The police have absolutely no responsibility to do anything unless you are in their custody - and then they only have to take minimal care to not cause too much harm.  A cop can watch someone carve you up into small pieces and eat you while offering suggestions to the cannibal without having done anything illegal.  Only if you were in his custody would he have to stop the cannibal from attacking you, but only to the bare minimum to keep your harm to a reasonable level.  And this isn't a new thing.  It's been around for at least 40 years.  And is grounded in SCOTUS rulings, so not just Bobby-Cleetus' hot take.  Now, SCOTUS has said a state or community could pass laws that demand cops show responsibility for citizens in distress, but none have.  So, no cop has any duty to intervene in any crime whatsoever unless the victim is already in custody.


Sure sounds like we should take away cop's money and give it to some folks that WOULD help.
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What do cops actually, y'know, DO?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
/obligatory
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In all fairness drowning people will take you with them .
Learn to swim . Have flotation devices in your car ppl. Or watch people die. Apparently
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just imagine what this place is going to be like with the next generation of cops who see the current crew people to emulate.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair he did him thoughts and prayers

Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the Party of Fiscal Responsibility will handle this one by lowering taxes for corporations and the ultra-wealthy.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many times do we read things like this and it contains police instructions to calm down?
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: How many times do we read things like this and it contains police instructions to calm down?


Look, as we all know cops are the steadiest and calmest people around.

Just ask any of the innocent bystanders they've panicked and shot.
 
Dack48
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigMax: Gubbo: I recall from my safety courses when diving that you don't jump in to save someone drowning unless you know what you're doing.

You do try and get them floatation devices etc

Might have been nice if they tried that. If one is patrolling the beach, it seems like one should have flotation devices and should have practiced using them. I know floatation devices aren't cool military/tactical gear, but these cops could have saved a life and maybe even won themselves a medal.


Wonder if there's a market selling Tactical Floatation Devices
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bthom37: What do cops actually, y'know, DO?


Bust up unions, and strikes, and mace protesters. And bash in faces. And frame the guilty.  And kill you while torturing you.
Strung up body out front should be a sign
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have jumped in either. I would have looked for a life preserver, but that's it. Trying to jump in after a panicky drowning idiot is a good way to get drowned yourself.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake.

Hahahahahahaha.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I might get my gun wet and then how will I shoot unarmed black men?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: What do cops actually, y'know, DO?


Protect the rich and kneel on everyone else's necks. Duh!
 
eyebones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, no cop has any duty to intervene in any crime whatsoever unless the victim is already in custody.

Drowning is not a crime.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheHighlandHowler: To protect and to serve, unless we're scared or don't feel like it.


What were they supposed to do? Just jump in?

There's nothing that says cops have to know how to swim. I knew at least one who couldn't, for sure.

What the officer said might seem cold, or indifferent but there isn't really anything else he could do. And if the woman was so worried and thought something should be done, she could jump in...  If you're going to evade police by jumping in water, you should probably be able to swim. There certainly is no expectation to go in after him. There's a good chance this guy would just drown a rescuer as well.

It's absolutely silly to equate this in any way with the recent school shooting. This was just a poor choice on the part of the victim. It's a shame and he probably had mental issues, but there really wasn't a whole lot anyone could do.

Sure. ACAB, right? But this isn't one of the reasons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Paging Phil Collins...
 
