 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   If it starts asking about Sarah Connor, we may be in trouble   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Artificial intelligence, DALLE-E2, Giannis Daras, artistic images, Machine learning, Computer, DALLE-E2 demonstration, Logic  
•       •       •

1405 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Stop trying to make Esperanto a thing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want a Butlerian Jihad, because this is how you get a Butlerian Jihad.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Sarah conner is in trouble. And everyone refusing to give up their jeans and jacket and bike.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound like when my dad first tried texting.  I got a couple garbled messages and was genuinely concerned that he'd had  stroke or something.  I was about to call a cousin to ask her to go check on him when I got a third message.  "I think I got it figured out."
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so keep going and soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rob3Fan: [Fark user image image 770x420]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.

/there is another system
//that is too much vermouth
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voynich 2
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decoded to read "be sure to drink your polonium, meatballs"
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's probably just pig Latin in binary.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now is a language or is it random? It can't be both.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
covfefe
 
Veloram
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it develops languages like it develops lawyer commercials, I'm sure we will be fine
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like I'd better brush up on my Cylonese.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Machine Learning != AI.

Its an awesome tool, but it isn't AI.
 
janzee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dark_matter_doesn't
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I tried it with three phrases, got images that weren't very impressive, certainly not as impressive as the examples shown.  Meh.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would you like to play a game?
 
NickBob78
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So birds aren't real after all!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

janzee: [c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


imgproxy.pinside.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If an AI took a look at the state of the world and went full Skynet on us, I would completely understand

/I hope it saves Reality Show stars for last ala "I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Now is a language or is it random? It can't be both.


What? Some foreign languages do sound like random sounds to none speakers.


Hell people assume I just string together random words?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: [Fark user image 770x420]


That NSA measured its computer arrays in acres wasn't a fact allowed for publication in non-fiction contexts until the mid 80s. I first learned of it from James Bamford, yet such scale is shown at the beginning of Colossus.

Not only was Colossus an inspiration for a generation of directors and its technical effects used by other productions (like Six Million Dollar Man), Austin Powers lifted the scenery censorTVtropes gags from Colossus.

Colossus/Guardian subdues Forbin in the third act by depriving him of his privacy-- deliberately, or not, predicting the effects of social media.

My only "feet of clay" criticism of the plot involves the language evolved from simple multiplication facts when Forbin explains the higher math functions achieved in a few hours are beyond him, but when the two machines finally coordinate, Forbin can suss the moment when synchronicity is achieved simply by watching the formerly inscrutable equations rapidly flash across the screen (in a discernible loop, I should add).

Lastly, the supporting cast-- too many to name them all, but from James Hong to Marion Ross!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From DALLE-E2:

vicootes

"Daras told DALLE-E2 to create an image of "farmers talking about vegetables" and the program did so, but the farmers' speech read "vicootes" - some unknown AI word."

Only women get cootes. If you encounter six of them, it's a good week.

Reverse AI.

/I'll show myself out
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just so it's not inhabited by the soul of a Nazi

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Now is a language or is it random? It can't be both.


Ajsjxjcjfj.  SJKwkek. Zlzmzz33ex

Oh my god. I just developed my own language! I am sentient!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Ai gof'nn Yoggoth ngkn'a ron Azathothog, phlegeth nogor vulgtm?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if the machines will have the decency to not say "they tried to warn you" every time they terminate one of us.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As someone who has watched two markov chain bots curate years and years of an irc channel and spit out some truly bizarre stuff, I'm getting a kick.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: 'Ai gof'nn Yoggoth ngkn'a ron Azathothog, phlegeth nogor vulgtm?


Klaatu barada nikto
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Now is a language or is it random? It can't be both.

What? Some foreign languages do sound like random sounds to none speakers.


Hell people assume I just string together random words?


Danish, for example.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.