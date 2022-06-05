 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Rectal cancer disappears after experimental use of immunotherapy, still no cure for... hey, wait   (mskcc.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Cancer, Dr. Cercek, rectal cancer, Oncology, first patient, medical oncologist Luis Diaz, clinical trial, medical oncologist Andrea Cercek  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm waiting for the antivax crowd to reject this over some new brand of horse paste.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Mitch is still there

Please try again
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nearly killed 'em!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having had one colonoscopy and getting ready for my second .... YAY! If I have to take that delicious beverage mix to empty out my colon I'm all for meds being shot up my poop shoot with my cuckoo was out in a full porky pig in a drafty dome.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought of a few good headlines for this, but subby rectum all.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invermectin is a miracle drug.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So butt stuff was the answer somehow?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shoving one of these up there should do the trick.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: So butt stuff was the answer somehow?


Isn't it always?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew science would get to the bottom of it
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you need to have your head up your ass to see your rectal tumors disappear?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom is on immunotherapy for stomach cancer. They told her she had six months to live; two years later she's certainly not cancer free, but she could live for a while longer. And unlike chemo, it doesn't destroy her body (she was on it and it was effective, but it also screwed up her white blood cell count).
 
bugenhagen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to poop on the headline, but it's only for a very specific type of non-metastatic rectal cancer. There are other caveats, too. Still it's a great result for a med that is already approved for other types of cancer.
 
alienated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: My mom is on immunotherapy for stomach cancer. They told her she had six months to live; two years later she's certainly not cancer free, but she could live for a while longer. And unlike chemo, it doesn't destroy her body (she was on it and it was effective, but it also screwed up her white blood cell count).


Well here's hoping for another decade of life for her. Or however long she wishes.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thornhill: My mom is on immunotherapy for stomach cancer. They told her she had six months to live; two years later she's certainly not cancer free, but she could live for a while longer. And unlike chemo, it doesn't destroy her body (she was on it and it was effective, but it also screwed up her white blood cell count).


Good for your mom. We're just starting to scratch immunotherapy's potential. It's only going to get better.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nearly killed 'em!


Damn near Uranus
 
Greywar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Things like this bring me some hope.  I have stage 4 colon cancer.  A 1 in 4 probability of survival.

which is sort of grim considering that as I type this they cant find any cancer in me.  And yet....we all know its there still.  Its just a question of what it does next.  So things like this?  Might mean I could survive.  Still, its a marathon.  And im still running in it.  Id love to have the race over, and all of us get a award-we get to live until something else kills us.
 
Stoker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are 45,000 Americans diagnosed a year with rectal cancer.

There are 44,988 Americans a year who couldn't afford it if it became the cure.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lost my brother to rectal cancer less than two years ago, so while this news is too late for him, I applaud it anyway.
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stoker: There are 45,000 Americans diagnosed a year with rectal cancer.

There are 44,988 Americans a year who couldn't afford it if it became the cure.


Single payer in red states would do more good than several breakthrough new medicines.
But we can't have that because then Those people would have it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

damageddude: Having had one colonoscopy and getting ready for my second .... YAY! If I have to take that delicious beverage mix to empty out my colon I'm all for meds being shot up my poop shoot chute with my cuckoo was out in a full porky pig in a drafty dome.


Although "shoot" is correct for context, it does not meet the requriements for the actual application.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I'm waiting for the antivax crowd to reject this over some new brand of horse paste.


The good news: cancer's not contagious. If they choose to kill themselves in this case, they won't be taking others with them like they are with covid. It still sucks that people have been indoctrinated on this bullshiat, but yeah.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
