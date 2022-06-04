 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee)   Family reports woman missing in 2020, says bank accounts have been untouched for months. Did anyone bother looking in her house?   (wctv.tv) divider line
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this is just awful ad placement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're always in the last place you look.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family are hidden treasures, seek them out and enjoy their riches - Anonymous

Family wasn't that well hidden and riches are from the auction of the house?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Now this is just awful ad placement.

[Fark user image image 546x224]


WTF 🤣☠
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

James Brown Hide-and-Seek Champion, 2022
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" 'Everyone has their own demons and their own challenges' said cousin Zarsa Shakespeare in 2020 "

Avis tries harder
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


Apparently she sold her house to a skeleton and moved away. Case closed!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a family if they never bothered to actually pay her a visit to check up on her.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Not much of a family if they never bothered to actually pay her a visit to check up on her.


Oh, I'm sure as fark that they're all gonna show up when it comes Probate time. The parking lot outside the courthouse will be full.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."
 
scanson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know how in sitcoms or Crime and Punishment somebody takes something, then people think it's missing, then they put it back and it's like 'omg it was there all along!'

Somebody did that, but with dead person.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."


Crazy hoarder who has been a hide-and-seek champ hiding in her own walls or unlucky trespasser who got stuck in a crazy hoarder trap?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."


yeah it sounds like she wasn't there, but returned at some point and then died or was killed.  Or I guess she coulda been returned, dead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: .  Or I guess she coulda been returned, dead.


Yep. It's important to always return the dead. They can raise a stink.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wesley Drive

Inconceivable!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Jamesac68: FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."

Crazy hoarder who has been a hide-and-seek champ hiding in her own walls or unlucky trespasser who got stuck in a crazy hoarder trap?


Those cadaver dogs must suck at their job
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."


I wonder if the reporter called the cops about the door being open? IANAL, but an open door in a missing person case is pretty good cause to enter and look around.

My 2 cents is that the body isn't her (should be easier to determine based on known height and weight). It's whomever killed her, and had been squatting in the house and ordering stuff with stolen cards. The perp likely died from an OD. Avis is buried on the property somewhere.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She was missing for at least two weeks before family reported her missing. She was not at the house prior but is now.

Somethings f*cky and someone in the family is involved.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Jamesac68: FTFA-

"
When WCTV visited the home in 2020 after police publicly reported Anderson missing, a reporter found the front door ajar, public notices plastered on the window, and unopened packages collecting on the front stoop. Neighbors and family members of Anderson said cadaver dogs had been brought it at some point after her disappearance to search the home.
It has not been confirmed if the remains belong to Anderson."

I wonder if the reporter called the cops about the door being open? IANAL, but an open door in a missing person case is pretty good cause to enter and look around.

My 2 cents is that the body isn't her (should be easier to determine based on known height and weight). It's whomever killed her, and had been squatting in the house and ordering stuff with stolen cards. The perp likely died from an OD. Avis is buried on the property somewhere.


Someone make this a movie.  I must see.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: I wonder if the reporter called the cops about the door being open? IANAL, but an open door in a missing person case is pretty good cause to enter and look around.


Last time someone called the cops for a door being open, they shot the resident dead.
 
