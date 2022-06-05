 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   120-ton gun barrel, formerly from the USS Iowa and used during WWII, to be spared the scrapyard in favor of a new life at Virginia Beach, where it will presumably be used to thin out crowds of tourists   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States Navy, Virginia, Hampton Roads, battleship gun barrel, Cannon, Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story, Iowa class battleship, USS Iowa battleship  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine how safe schools would be if they all had one of these.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It threw cars 24 miles
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?


Whoa, make sure you don't cut yourself on that edge, bruh
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.viacbs.techView Full Size


it's a new ride
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?

Whoa, make sure you don't cut yourself on that edge, bruh


Does seem like there would be better uses for that money.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [images.viacbs.tech image 480x360]

it's a new ride


In the Navy?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another gun article?
Geez, enough already.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd all be speaking Chinese now if the Iowa sailors hadn't defeated the Germans at Pearl Harbor.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: cretinbob: gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?

Whoa, make sure you don't cut yourself on that edge, bruh

Does seem like there would be better uses for that money.


Yes, and I could feed a homeless person instead of buying beer and cigarettes, but that's not going to happen either
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.


Which supports that old adage I thought everyone in the armed forces subscribed to: never volunteer for anything?  (I can't say personally, having not served myself. True at all??)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?


Right. Because that whole World War Two thing was just pointless American military adventurism.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?

Right. Because that whole World War Two thing was just pointless American military adventurism.


At least someone gets it...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.


holy shiat, history is stranger than fiction
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [images.viacbs.tech image 480x360]

it's a new ride


GETTING READY TO FIRE THE LOAD
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClintonTyree: Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.

Which supports that old adage I thought everyone in the armed forces subscribed to: never volunteer for anything?  (I can't say personally, having not served myself. True at all??)


This is true, that's what NAVY stands for after all. (Never Again Volunteer Yourself).

It's also kinda weird to think by the time the IOWA had been launched it was already obsolete as a capital ship and was most useful as a taxi for FDR  and for a couple of shore bombardments.  Which does kinda make it funny to me that some non-profit about coastal defense history wanted the barrels for show pieces.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send it to Dekalb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's made of pre-1945 steel, which is VERY sought after on the black market. Crackheads from hundreds of miles around will flock to it like moths!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Imagine how safe schools would be if they all had one of these.


A giant metal tube? Maybe the kids could hide in it when the shooters come. As long as there are no doors the tube should be extremely safe.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?

Right. Because that whole World War Two thing was just pointless American military adventurism.


fark, you're right.

Why don't we have any WWII memorials? The last of those folks are almost dead, we'd really better get started so at least one of them is alive to get some gratitude.

Maybe then people will finally remember WWII and the German bombing of Pearl Harbor.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: You'd all be speaking Chinese now if the Iowa sailors hadn't defeated the Germans at Pearl Harbor.


Actually I knew a guy who became a Prisoner of War on December 8, 1941 (Date is later due to International Date Line)  He was flying his US Marine plane away from Japan when Pearl Harbor was attacked.  Unfortunately the plane stopped short of free China and landed in Mao's China.  Got to be a POW in rural China for WWII.  Probably learned Chinese, didn't like it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's made of pre-1945 steel, which is VERY sought after on the black market. Crackheads from hundreds of miles around will flock to it like moths!


What a score!

All they'd have to do is take it to the scrapyard....oh.
Well, maybe they could cut it up...oh.

Never mind...let's go to that electrical substation and loot some copper!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Turbo Cojones: You'd all be speaking Chinese now if the Iowa sailors hadn't defeated the Germans at Pearl Harbor.

Actually I knew a guy who became a Prisoner of War on December 8, 1941 (Date is later due to International Date Line)  He was flying his US Marine plane away from Japan when Pearl Harbor was attacked.  Unfortunately the plane stopped short of free China and landed in Mao's China.  Got to be a POW in rural China for WWII.  Probably learned Chinese, didn't like it.


After my dad finished his tour of scenic Pacific islands with the Marines, he ended up in Peking, turning over surplus equipment to the Chinese. He enrolled in a course or two at Peking U. He had a Chinese/English dictionary, but since he died when I was about 15, I never got to find out how the courses went. He went on to work for the Foreign Service until his death in '69.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beaches love Virginia.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's made of pre-1945 steel, which is VERY sought after on the black market. Crackheads from hundreds of miles around will flock to it like moths!

What a score!

All they'd have to do is take it to the scrapyard....oh.
Well, maybe they could cut it up...oh.

Never mind...let's go to that electrical substation and loot some copper!


There was a Veteran's park nearby that had a display of various propellor screws from several now-long-gone ships. Some of them were huge. One night some crackhead(s) managed to cut up a third of them and took it to the local scrapyards, which still seem to get away with taking in sus items like this without asking questions.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.


Now that was a chief petty dick move, for sure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: cretinbob: gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?

Whoa, make sure you don't cut yourself on that edge, bruh

Does seem like there would be better uses for that money.


I would say defending America against the Japanese was a pretty good investment at the time.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.

holy shiat, history is stranger than fiction


It just keeps getting stranger for that ship. During an exercise with FDR on it they played Navy games and nearly sunk it. The Iowa was just on the verge of sinking the perp ship.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/us-navy-battleship-iowa-was-nearly-sunk-us-navy-destroyer-72531

/visited it before it went south to SD
//only navy ship with a bathtub
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: Yay, war!

How about a memorial to victims of school shootings instead of stroking a 68-ft. penis substitution?


Why not both? Carve all the names into the barrel and put it at the latest school that got shot up. And every time a new school gets shot up, they get to keep the monument until the  next one happens.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, what's the appeal? It's a tube of steel. Who cares?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ClintonTyree: Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.

Which supports that old adage I thought everyone in the armed forces subscribed to: never volunteer for anything?  (I can't say personally, having not served myself. True at all??)


Oh I never volunteered for a damn thing.  I was voluntold for a great many things.

"We need some people to move that pile of cements blocks 20 feet to the left. Private MythDragon! I see you had your hand up."

"Uh....no I didn't Sergeant."

"Private MythDragon, raise your right hand...
There, now it's offical."
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
saturn badger:
/visited it before it went south to SD
//only navy ship with a bathtub

San Pedro, if I may be pedantic. I had some fun crawling around Turret One a few months back.
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Read a story many years ago (A. C. Clarke?) about how some physics research department had been able to get a battleship barrel, and the person in charge hired a small, thin person to go inside the barrel, and stuff the rifling groves with steel wool for whatever experiment they were going to run.  Of course, working inside the barrel was hot, stuffy, and thoroughly unpleasant.  The worker came up to the person in charge part way through the day and quit.

The person in charge said "You can't quit!  Where will I find someone of your caliber?"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

saturn badger: hardinparamedic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.

holy shiat, history is stranger than fiction

It just keeps getting stranger for that ship. During an exercise with FDR on it they played Navy games and nearly sunk it. The Iowa was just on the verge of sinking the perp ship.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/us-navy-battleship-iowa-was-nearly-sunk-us-navy-destroyer-72531

/visited it before it went south to SD
//only navy ship with a bathtub


I'm related to Admiral King
 
Theeng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.

Now that was a chief petty dick move, for sure.


Well played!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I mean, what's the appeal? It's a tube of steel. Who cares?


something something history something repeat it
 
profdc9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you don't worship this metal tube, you don't support the troops!

Isaiah 2:4

And He shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.

This is literally about using scrap metal for peaceful purposes.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fun fact: In 1989 the USS Iowa had an accidental explosion, and instead of really investigating it the Navy decided to say it was a deliberate, suicidal explosion by a gay sailor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Iowa_turret_explosion
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Use it for a small beach house.

Without windows.

On a beach in New Jersey.

Advertise it as hurricane-proof.

Selling point: The round door is very Hobbit-style, will bury it in sand dune for free.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Fun fact: In 1989 the USS Iowa had an accidental explosion, and instead of really investigating it the Navy decided to say it was a deliberate, suicidal explosion by a gay sailor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Iowa_turret_explosion


The sailor wasn't gay...
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287:
The sailor wasn't gay...

That's something you don't see said often.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ClintonTyree: Theeng: Weird CSB: When I was in BDOC (Basic Division Officer Course) they had some of us volunteer to help paint one of the berthings in the USS Iowa, we worked for a few hours and the museum guys had said they'd give us a special guided tour of some of the back areas of the ship that weren't quite ready for the public.  Once we were finished they showed us the exit and told us we could get in for free with our IDs since we were military, no they wouldn't do anything else for us.

I know it's petty, but that kinda always stuck with me as a dick move.

Which supports that old adage I thought everyone in the armed forces subscribed to: never volunteer for anything?  (I can't say personally, having not served myself. True at all??)


NAVY:  Never Again Volunteer Yourself
 
Wessoman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.


What's funny is that the Navy tried to blame the explosion on jilted homosexual sailors, but the actual cause was *even gayer*:

"Sandia determined that the bags of powder used for the gun had likely been rammed farther into the gun breech and at a higher speed than designed."
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thats My Name too!: Of course, working inside the barrel was hot, stuffy, and thoroughly unpleasant.


That's not the worst navy-barrel story I've heard.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Just in time for Pride Month, a barrel from the ship that suffered an explosion that the Navy first tried to blame on the gays.

holy shiat, history is stranger than fiction


The more things change, the more they stay the same?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: Which does kinda make it funny to me that some non-profit about coastal defense history wanted the barrels for show pieces.


Every ship that gets decommissioned is claimed to be some massive historic artifact by its crew and an attempt to make it a museum ship ensues.   When that fails and the Navy sells it to the scrapper for a dollar, fake outrage ensues, even though that is a policy that dates to the Nixon administration.

The Navy does a historic assessment on ships for a reason.  Most are "No historic significance."   It wasn't the first of it's class or its class wasn't all that novel.   It was key to no major engagements.   It has no other significant historic value.    Most farkers don't want to come to grips with "But I rode it for years" isn't of historic significance.
 
