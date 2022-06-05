 Skip to content
(National Today) Hero Fark cancer
15
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am confused. If Vladimir Putin has cancer, then should I side with Putin or with the cancer?
 
MrFrode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank you to the fantastic nurses who look after patients. Those warm blankets and small kindnesses can really be helpful. Docs thank you for being on your game.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I am confused. If Vladimir Putin has cancer, then should I side with Putin or with the cancer?


Rare occasion when we wish cancer a speedy recovery from being infected with Putin
 
sefert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/05/health/rectal-cancer-checkpoint-inhibitor.html

NY Times - so it's an aggressive paywall - but neat article about a new drug that was 100% effective on rectal cancer in a test group of 18 patients.  Full remission.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just get cancer yourself.  You'll have enough for a better focus.

Shout out to some fine ladies who help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crabs got a bum rap.

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2017 my Dad got a phone call from his long time, everyday-health kind of doctor, in tears.  that nagging back pain was actually stage 4 lung cancer.  i know Keytruda hasn't been a miracle for everyone, but today my Dad has no detectable cancer.  he did have a stroke on the way through recovery, but he's with us and active and happy (and grumpy), and just turned 80.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sefert: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/05/health/rectal-cancer-checkpoint-inhibitor.html

NY Times - so it's an aggressive paywall - but neat article about a new drug that was 100% effective on rectal cancer in a test group of 18 patients.  Full remission.


The first two cancer drugs I got both tried to kill a lot harder than the cancer itself.  I survived and I'm now in a clinical study with new drugs.  After two months, the three tumors they measured had shrunk 76%.  Another CT scan this week, so obviously hoping for similar results on all 12 tumors.

Link to clinical study

Thanks all medical professionals involved who worked so hard to keep me alive.
 
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Just get cancer yourself.  You'll have enough for a better focus.

Shout out to some fine ladies who help.

[Fark user image image 330x500]  [Fark user image image 850x424]


Frans Voice Changes After She Eats Wasabi! | The Nanny
Youtube tkhTeMtm3XI
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: sefert: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/05/health/rectal-cancer-checkpoint-inhibitor.html

NY Times - so it's an aggressive paywall - but neat article about a new drug that was 100% effective on rectal cancer in a test group of 18 patients.  Full remission.

The first two cancer drugs I got both tried to kill a lot harder than the cancer itself.  I survived and I'm now in a clinical study with new drugs.  After two months, the three tumors they measured had shrunk 76%.  Another CT scan this week, so obviously hoping for similar results on all 12 tumors.

Link to clinical study

Thanks all medical professionals involved who worked so hard to keep me alive.


Best luck to you on those results. My mother just lost her battle last month.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
farked cancer three times .. Cancer free for the past eleven years ..
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This could put me out of a job.

/I'd be very farkin' OK with that
//works for ACS
///IT goober, not science nerd.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Basal cell carcinoma at 39. Use sunscreen kids.

Also, "peripheral nerve sheath tumors". The 2nd one is pretty rare; 1 per 200K per year. Had two on my right sciatic nerve; one tumor mid-thigh and another mid-calf. Fortunately, both were benign, but I did have some nerve damage from the surgery.
 
Runaround
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mrs. Runaround has cancer for the 4th time. She's the toughest woman I know.
 
