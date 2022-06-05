 Skip to content
(The Chattanoogan)   If the media declines to enumerate the number of victims shot does it still count as a multiple shooting?   (chattanoogan.com) divider line
9
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't give the conservatives ideas for new laws.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Two of those in a month.

Sounds like some folks are upset.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Declines to enumerate," like they're withholding information from a chaotic situation with multiple shooters and vehicle crashes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not numbering the victims?  Only if is not a massacre of media members by victims of the first shooting.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: "Declines to enumerate," like they're withholding information from a chaotic situation with multiple shooters and vehicle crashes.


They don't want to admit 3/5 of the victims don't really count.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, 3 dead, 12+ injured

https://abcnews.go.com/US/13-injured-dead-philadelphia-shooting-police/story?id=85190991
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, 3 dead, 12+ injured

https://abcnews.go.com/US/13-injured-dead-philadelphia-shooting-police/story?id=85190991


Yes, we have a thread.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you hide a problem, it's easier to pretend it's not a problem.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Chattanooga is currently involved in a major drug war between street gangs for control of the I75 corridor passing through there from Atlanta and Birmingham. This sadly doesn't surprise me.
 
