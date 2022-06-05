 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOKV Jacksonville)   Army Corps of Engineers decides that strip mining by protected wetlands isn't Okefenokee   (wokv.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Okefenokee Swamp, Swamp, Federal government of the United States, Clean Water Act, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Regulatory agency, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Okefenokee Wilderness  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.  Leave Pogo alone.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they determined it would affect too many white people?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mining company still hopes to receive permission to mine near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: So they determined it would affect too many white people?


Poor white trash is the only thing you will find for 50 miles in any direction from either swamp entrance. It is the heart and soul of the Klan, although Waycross does have a substantial Black population that hasn't escaped yet.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Good.  Leave Pogo alone.


I shot Pogo's ugly mug on that damned Waycross water tower repeatedly with my potato cannon, along with the head of whichever white bastard has a statue downtown. I also may or may not have fired a potato clean through the side of a trailer up there but I cannot discuss that further.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're right on schedule to Pelican Brief a couple of people on the SC.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It would definitely turn wetlands into drylands.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Veloram: So they determined it would affect too many white people?


racist mining.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have met the enemy and he's a strip miner.
 
schubie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. It's one of the prettiest places I've ever been.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: oldernell: Good.  Leave Pogo alone.

I shot Pogo's ugly mug on that damned Waycross water tower repeatedly with my potato cannon, along with the head of whichever white bastard has a statue downtown. I also may or may not have fired a potato clean through the side of a trailer up there but I cannot discuss that further.


Doing god's work
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Mining on the doorstep of a rare ecological treasure like Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp defies common sense," Kelly Moser, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center ... "

Well, Kelly Moser, I suppose that assertion would depend on the product being mined. If there is an essential mineral for modern humans in that location, then I don't think alligators, bald eagles, and "traditional" cultures are worth preserving.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just drain it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What were they going to mine? Seems weird the article didn't mention it.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good lord, 4000 people camp in the Okefenokee every year? Between the black flies and the alligators how do they make it out alive?
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the agency declared in 2020 it no longer had that authority after regulatory rollbacks under then-President Donald Trump narrowed the types of waterways qualifying for protection under the Clean Water Act.

No surprises there.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait so Trump actually tried to drain the swamp?
I thought it was a metaphor.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're mining for titanium and zirconium. Now, titanium I'll admit is a bit tough to find, but zirconium... That stuff is everywhere.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.