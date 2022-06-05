 Skip to content
227 year old NYC house hits the market for $8.9M, outhouse not included.
    More: Interesting, great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant, Manhattan, New York City, New Amsterdam, Nicholas William Stuyvesant, house, New York, open market  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't take much house to impress a New Yorker.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The kitchen comes with grey-colored wood cabinets and a large glass door that leads outside."

You know you're reaching for selling points, when....
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the money to share walls with other people. Gross.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that house with that history in that part of the city, that's actually a (relatively) reasonable price in the current real estate market.

That said, $9 million gets you this in my neck of the woods: 6 bed, 8 bath, 17,772 sq. ft. (with a pool) on 26.81 acres of land overlooking the Tennessee River.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
$9 million and it has "home depot special" appliances.

Great.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd love to live in a piece of history like that.

If I can afford 8.9mil, I can probably spring for new dining room chairs, kitchen cabinets, and blender.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For $9 million, you can do better than a townhouse that's within walking distance of a church.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: $9 million and it has "home depot special" appliances.

Great.


it reeks of porn shoot
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Winterlight: For that house with that history in that part of the city, that's actually a (relatively) reasonable price in the current real estate market.

That said, $9 million gets you this in my neck of the woods: 6 bed, 8 bath, 17,772 sq. ft. (with a pool) on 26.81 acres of land overlooking the Tennessee River.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Gosh that's some ugly architecture.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The ceilings on the top floor are 12 ft...the rest of the ceilings, judging by the height of the doors are about 80 inches...the Dutch were a very short and compact people back in the day...
 
