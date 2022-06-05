 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 102 of WW3: One person hospitalized after explosions in Kyiv. Russia continues to storm Severodonetsk. 5 civilians killed, 20 injured in explosions near Donetsk. Russian units reinforced near Sloviansk. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Russian missile, Russian troops, Kiev, Ukrainian language, South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user image

/🇺🇦
//"Ivan don't surf!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have a site or just have a current front lines map with forces marked on it?
 
Nappy Fibonacci
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z YOU KNOW WHO IS STILL YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!
cdn30.us1.fansshare.com
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delivering new arms to Kyiv only aims to "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,"

Isn't that kind of how war works, you fight until someone wins?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Anyone have a site or just have a current front lines map with forces marked on it?


It's the second story in TFA

Fark user image
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Delivering new arms to Kyiv only aims to "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,"

Isn't that kind of how war works, you fight until someone wins?


No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country.  He won the war by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country!
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Anyone have a site or just have a current front lines map with forces marked on it?


Fark user image
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Mr. Shabooboo: Anyone have a site or just have a current front lines map with forces marked on it?

[Fark user image image 425x227]


external-preview.redd.it


/bookmark
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're playing Rope-a-Dope with the Russian Army and it's working.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha endanger an Explosive Ordnance Unit in today's exciting episode:

"The Harder They Fall,"  or "Love Is A Many Splintered Thing!"

Have a great day!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good morning to everyone except for the Russians!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The ministry added that Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision long-range air-launched missiles in the strikes on the capital's outskirts, hitting buildings of a car repair enterprise.

Fark user image
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

