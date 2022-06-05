 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   🎵 Philadelphia Freedom 🎵 I lo o ove you 🎵 Yes I do 🎵
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no clock to reset anymore. Just yellow police tape and body bags.

Lady Liberty out front should've told ya.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it says Philadelphia but South Street on a Saturday night is just an extension of NJ.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, look at all that freedom!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone think to check where Kyle was at the time?
 
theFword
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No mention of the race of the victims or shooters so I will assume they were white.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

theFword: No mention of the race of the victims or shooters so I will assume they were white.


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are the cheese steaks OK?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Are the cheese steaks OK?


Yes, but the pretzels have some holes in them
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: There is no clock to reset anymore. Just yellow police tape and body bags.

Lady Liberty out front should've told ya.


THere hasn't been for years. My doctoral research is in mass shootings, and for a decade or so, rarely a day goes by without one. Most days have multiple shootings.

The difference is just that you're hearing about them more. They garner clicks and views and ad revenue.

The problem hasn't changed. Our awareness of it has.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why the fresh prince moved to Bel Air.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone remember the firebombed cars outside the TLA?
Good times.
Looks like Dying Fetus was playing there last night.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: A_Flying_Toaster: There is no clock to reset anymore. Just yellow police tape and body bags.

Lady Liberty out front should've told ya.

THere hasn't been for years. My doctoral research is in mass shootings, and for a decade or so, rarely a day goes by without one. Most days have multiple shootings.

The difference is just that you're hearing about them more. They garner clicks and views and ad revenue.

The problem hasn't changed. Our awareness of it has.


You do have to admit though there is a difference between targeted or gang shootings in public areas vs. a stranger that is trying to simply shoot as many random people as possible. That truly is a newer phenomenon with a few historical outliers ie the clocktower shootings and I know a few prior school shootings prior to columbine...but columbine really was the catalyst to changing everything.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There were four mass shootings yesterday. Like many days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: There is no clock to reset anymore. Just yellow police tape and body bags.

Lady Liberty out front should've told ya.


So far this year, the longest we have gone without a mass shooting is 4 days, February 7-10. Our clock only needs two digits for hours between them at that rate.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

theFword: No mention of the race of the victims or shooters so I will assume they were white.


"3 dead, 11 wounded from multiple gunmen" sounds like sideways OG shooting.

The white guy, figuring he's going to die, does things deliberately enough so that the dead/injured ratio gets flipped, sadly.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: You do have to admit though there is a difference between targeted or gang shootings in public areas vs. a stranger that is trying to simply shoot as many random people as possible. That truly is a newer phenomenon with a few historical outliers ie the clocktower shootings and I know a few prior school shootings prior to columbine...but columbine really was the catalyst to changing everything.


There's WAY more than "a few historical outliers" for stranger-shooting. I have a spreadsheet of over 4,000 shootings (going back to that clocktower shooting), and the data says you're mistaken.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: RandomInternetComment: You do have to admit though there is a difference between targeted or gang shootings in public areas vs. a stranger that is trying to simply shoot as many random people as possible. That truly is a newer phenomenon with a few historical outliers ie the clocktower shootings and I know a few prior school shootings prior to columbine...but columbine really was the catalyst to changing everything.

There's WAY more than "a few historical outliers" for stranger-shooting. I have a spreadsheet of over 4,000 shootings (going back to that clocktower shooting), and the data says you're mistaken.


Why haven't you been showing in up in more mass-shooting threads? It ain't as if we don't have enough of them.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A well-regulated militia shot 14 people...
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Hankie Fest: RandomInternetComment: You do have to admit though there is a difference between targeted or gang shootings in public areas vs. a stranger that is trying to simply shoot as many random people as possible. That truly is a newer phenomenon with a few historical outliers ie the clocktower shootings and I know a few prior school shootings prior to columbine...but columbine really was the catalyst to changing everything.

There's WAY more than "a few historical outliers" for stranger-shooting. I have a spreadsheet of over 4,000 shootings (going back to that clocktower shooting), and the data says you're mistaken.

Why haven't you been showing in up in more mass-shooting threads? It ain't as if we don't have enough of them.


Probably because she's been working on a doctoral thesis.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: A well-regulated militia shot 14 people...


With multiple guns???  How is that possible??? I thought more guns = more politeness....
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: RandomInternetComment: You do have to admit though there is a difference between targeted or gang shootings in public areas vs. a stranger that is trying to simply shoot as many random people as possible. That truly is a newer phenomenon with a few historical outliers ie the clocktower shootings and I know a few prior school shootings prior to columbine...but columbine really was the catalyst to changing everything.

There's WAY more than "a few historical outliers" for stranger-shooting. I have a spreadsheet of over 4,000 shootings (going back to that clocktower shooting), and the data says you're mistaken.


Were the gunmen trying to shoot as many people as possible?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meet me on South Street, the hippest street in town.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah the good old days gas half-price, Bread was only 5 bucks and an old fashioned robber just was happy when he got away with it.

Seems like only a year ago, eh?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10884755/Thug-steals-1-700-stock-Duane-Reade-later-returns-attack-staff-BIKE-CHAIN.html

When did they say screw that got away with it this time attitude? and just double down on the fark it, I have no reason to be responsible for my actions if no one wants to be responsible for even doing their own job.

Man when they say senseless violence this is it. Think this shaite makes folks safe and woke?
 
