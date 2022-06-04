 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You know, maybe it's time to just stop listening to this blithering attention junkie   (nypost.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry. When was it time to start? Oh yeah. Rich white man. Media exposure. 'Murica. Yawn!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
S. Bannon announced the strategy: "Flood the zone with shiat"

So, Rule #1, when you see random BS being peddled, have a quick look behind the curtain

In this case, Tesla is having multi factor problems across the board, from reputational damage to Musk, quality issues with their cars, and demand drop off in key markets.

The more frequent the random BS announcements, the more desperate the announcer
 
Iczer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus, he's looking more and more like a lanky as fark Bond villain every day... looking at that image I half expect the subtitle to read how the Musk News Network was found to be trying to control all of the media in order to control all information.

/then again given his desires for Twitter...
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I do not understand how the board of the various companies he is CEO for have not chucked him into the sun. SpaceX isn't publicly traded but can't Tesla put him on a rocket, tell him he's going to Mars, and just 'miscalculate' and hit the sun? It's right there
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can you imagine if Tesla didn't have a cult of personality as it's CEO?  How much better would their products be without all Musk's superfluous bullshiat?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I do not understand how the board of the various companies he is CEO for have not chucked him into the sun. SpaceX isn't publicly traded but can't Tesla put him on a rocket, tell him he's going to Mars, and just 'miscalculate' and hit the sun? It's right there


They'd have to merge the Tesla code into the SpaceX repo for that to happen.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone that is a junkie has enough problems without being lumped in with that man.  Musk's dream is to be Kardashian.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Someone that is a junkie has enough problems without being lumped in with that man.  Musk's dream is to be Kardashian.


I don't think he has the arse to be a Kardashian.
 
70Ford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have never given one f#ck about what this guy thinks or said.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Can you imagine if Tesla didn't have a cult of personality as it's CEO?  How much better would their products be without all Musk's superfluous bullshiat?


That's my long term hope with the stock I'm holding onto.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is he just manipulating the share price to make a quick buck?
 
