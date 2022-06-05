 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sothebys)   CSB Sunday Morning: Adventures in auctions, online or in person   (sothebys.com) divider line
19
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Jun 2022 at 9:00 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooooh.
I'm bidding this is a good thread
 
kayariy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oooooh.
I'm bidding this is a good thread


I raise my paddle to you.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read the headline as online or in prison.

Prison auctions?
I'm not sure I want to know.
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Auctions seem like a horrible scam meant to take advantage of people who think they have "won" something.
 
GratefullyAlive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Auctioneer - Steve Goodman 6/28/80-l6
Youtube 49494l54JsY
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: Auctions seem like a horrible scam meant to take advantage of people who think they have "won" something.


Can't be a scam if it's open and honest.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: wademh: Auctions seem like a horrible scam meant to take advantage of people who think they have "won" something.

Can't be a scam if it's open and honest.


I'm pretty sure Fark thinks the definition of "scam" is "anything I don't like."
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not my auction story. It turns out at auctions some things that folks bid on is a "box of stuff". You bid on a box or several boxes of stuff not just a single item.

A coworker years ago told me he was at an auction once. An estate sale thing. He had gone around and looked at several of the boxes and saw one he would like to bid on. He ended up winning the bid after several back and forth bids between him and one other fella.

He grabbed up the box and was heading to his car when the guy who was bidding against him stops him. He asked my friend if he could just give him the amount of his last bid to take the big stack of old license plates that was at the top of the box. He explained to my friend that he only wanted the plates and not the "junk" on the bottom of the box but didn't really want to keep going higher on the price.

My friend immediately agreed to this. They exchanged cash and merch. My friend said that was his best day at an auction ever because he managed to score almost $3k worth of Snap-on hand tools for free. :)
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shortly after we graduated from college, a friend of Mrs Clam bought a BMW at an auction, and failed to notice it had a manual transmission. Mrs Clam had to teach her how to drive.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know of two instances where very nice sailboats we're sold online at auction and the seller forgot to set a reserve. My brother-in-law's friend bought a J29, a very fast and nice sailboat, for like $500 when it was worth 15-20k. The seller was pissed and when he came to collect the boat they simply opened the gates to the boatyard and said "good luck getting it out of here". My own boat was purchased two owners ago for $256, again at auction with no reserve. It's probably worth 8-11k. I purchased it from my friend for $100 and two bottles of rum. It's in serviceable condition, and like any toy from 1976 it needs some TLC. But it floats and sails. So if you're selling anything of remote value online, SET A RESERVE.
 
The Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I saved a house from the taxman, who was going to put it up for auction. Bought it on contract - may be finishing the details on selling it tonight.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I read the headline as online or in prison.

Prison auctions?
I'm not sure I want to know.


Three packs of smokes for the new softboy eclectic
 
The Brains
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: eclecticman666: I read the headline as online or in prison.

Prison auctions?
I'm not sure I want to know.

Three packs of smokes for the new softboy eclectic


I'll match that AND throw in a couple packs of ramen - the good kind they don't carry in the commissary anymore
 
benelane
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandma used to love going to auctions. After grandpa passed, she started working with a local auctioneer; sorting goods, registering people, what have you.

One muggy 11 or 12 year old day, I get graciously volunteered to help grandma and her auction buddies inventory a house. Basically, I just carry stuff out of the house.

It was really hot that day, and I was working the attic mostly, so by the end, I'm drenched. Throughout the day, I kept looking for grandma to see when we were done, but I couldn't find her.

Probably around 3 or 4, she comes back in the auctioneers truck, hair disheveled in a way I had never seen on her before, along with a sweaty glow and good mood. I was young, but it didn't take much for me to put 2 and 2 together. The auctioneer was shtooping my grandma! That was an awkward ride home.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kayariy: vudukungfu: Oooooh.
I'm bidding this is a good thread

I raise my paddle to you.


Thank you, May i have another.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In 1992 Mrs. Eaton and I went to an auction held weekly by a fairly funky little auction house, hoping to find a dining table for our newly purchased home.  At the preview I found a really nice, fairly large set of American Flyer trains, the same kind my brother and I played with as kids.  I took Mrs. Eaton on a short drive to Have A Little Talk About Trains.  After getting bid up to nearly $400 we drove home with the train set and no table.  A couple years later at a model train store, I realized the retail value of what I'd scored at the auction was somewhere north of $3,000.  I still have the trains.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My auction story:

Lost a car in an accident (she turned left, I went straight ahead) probably 4-5 years ago.  Insurance rote the car off for $3,200 but left me the car.  Sold it to my uncle for $1, he fixed it all up for $2,000 (helps to be a mechanic who can do body work).  His wife still drives it and loves it.

Went to a local auction with 7 cars on my mind, but mainly just to feel out the whole process.  Check them in the lot, strike one off, figure if I see a deal, let's take it.  First one rolls in, bids rush in, it goes for $7,000.  Probably 2 dozen cars later, a second one on my list comes in.  2008 red Impala.  Definitely a highway driver's car (based on where the paint was worn).  Starts at $2,000.  Oh fark it, I'll go for that.  Someone else bids, I'll raise to $2,250.  Win.  My first auction, and now I have a car.

Get the process sorted, need a bank draft, have to come in by Tuesday to pay.  Get the draft, Tuesday rolls around.  The access to the auction house is closed due to a police incident.  Call them up, they're fully aware and will give me an extra day, since they know the road's closed too.  Still drive the car, still love it.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About twenty years ago I was helping my folks surplus some old stuff when I discovered a box of my  '70s Mattel sizzler racetrack parts and pieces in their attic. It was far from a complete set and I'm not sure why they saved it, but there it was.

Not wanting to just toss it, I put it on eBay and it sold for a modest price. However, when I prepped it for shipping I realized I'd severely underestimated the cost.  I shipped it as promised and thought, "well, lesson learned."

Several days later I got an email from the new owner thanking me for the items and asking if I'd taken a loss on shipping. I said I had but was just glad the stuff was going to be used and appreciated rather than in a landfill.  A short time later I received a PayPal message stating he'd sent additional funds to cover the difference.

Apologies for the boring story, but Im still impressed by this small act of kindness. There are lots of good folks out there.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Brains: Subtonic: eclecticman666: I read the headline as online or in prison.

Prison auctions?
I'm not sure I want to know.

Three packs of smokes for the new softboy eclectic

I'll match that AND throw in a couple packs of ramen - the good kind they don't carry in the commissary anymore


Throw on a pint of pruno and we got a deal.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.