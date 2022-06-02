 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Sold hundreds of illegal machine guns? Oh you're A COP? Carry on then   (shorenewsnetwork.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Firearm, Police, Weapon, Dorian LaCourse, automatic machine guns, Handgun, Today's sentence, former Chief of Police  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... and the public has a right to expect police powers are used for the public good"

wait let me laugh even harder.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: "... and the public has a right to expect police powers are used for the public good"

wait let me laugh even harder.



They have the right to expect it...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...But they do not have the ability.
 
Coronach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now use cop math for his sentence...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that this makes the sentence less risible, but he probably flipped on his partners.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Probation!

F*cking pigs.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEE WHY WOULD COPS WANT ILLEGAL GUNS ON THE STREET, YOU'D THINK THEY WANT THE OPPOSITE, OH WELL
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coronach: Now use cop math for his sentence...


They already did, three years probation, including six months of home detention.

And the ATF agent quoted in the article said "Let this be a deterrent".

If anyone other than an LEO with the right connections was caught facilitating illegal purchases of NFA regulated firearms, they would be looking at 10 years in prison, for each violation. So the assholes in question should be looking at 2,000 years in prison.

Instead, three years probation, and they might make him say "I'm sorry, I promise not to do it again", but he better look really sorry.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume the federal license holders and everyone who bought one is getting the hammer brought down on them?

Otherwise, why have gun laws if they aren't enforced?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
license to kill
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking pigs.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Serve and Protect the community...by flooding the streets with machine guns!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll be waiting for the followup, when they go and seize all of these illegal machine guns.  I mean, they have all the documents, with the purchasers names, right?  It should be a simple matter to go collect them from these solid outstanding citizens, right?

What I'm saying, is I won't hold my breath.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'll be waiting for the followup, when they go and seize all of these illegal machine guns.  I mean, they have all the documents, with the purchasers names, right?  It should be a simple matter to go collect them from these solid outstanding citizens, right?

What I'm saying, is I won't hold my breath.


I bought mine out of the trunk of a car in the parking lot of the County Faire Grounds during a Gun Show.  Dude's name was Willy or Clyde or something.


Was that wrong?  Do I still get a warranty?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Ker_Thwap: I'll be waiting for the followup, when they go and seize all of these illegal machine guns.  I mean, they have all the documents, with the purchasers names, right?  It should be a simple matter to go collect them from these solid outstanding citizens, right?

What I'm saying, is I won't hold my breath.

I bought mine out of the trunk of a car in the parking lot of the County Faire Grounds during a Gun Show.  Dude's name was Willy or Clyde or something.


Was that wrong?  Do I still get a warranty?


No, but if you put up a vaguely threatening sign in your front yard, there's not a chance that Law Enforcement will come to collect it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
gun dealer resold illegally acquired machine guns for five or six times the purchase price

I don't know how much a machine gun costs but I'm guessing they're farking expensive.
If I had to guess, I'd say that would be like $20K each? If so, the dealer made millions on 200 guns and and only gave the cop $11,500?

LOL
 
Vern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just a quick follow-up, and this is my own personal opinion: If you are a member of law enforcement in any capacity, your punishment should be double that of a civilian when you violate the law.

You know the law better than most civilians, you are held to a higher standard, and people trust you. If you violate that trust, you should have repercussions beyond what an average person would experience.

But nah, the guy only sold a few hundred machine guns to people, three years probation is fine LOL. And I'm kind of wondering what kind of weapons they were importing, were they actual MG3 7.62 machine guns, or were they G36 5.56 rifles. Either way, it's like a BMW, any replacement parts are hard to come by, and they're finicky weapons to begin with.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey he was just giving him and his buddies job security.

Probation? If any of us had done that we would have been thrown in a hole for decades.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: tintar: "... and the public has a right to expect police powers are used for the public good"

wait let me laugh even harder.


They have the right to expect it...

[Fark user image 850x478]

...But they do not have the ability.


I think this is appropriate, it is what I have you favorited with "Republicans make it harder to vote than to own a gun"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Coronach: Now use cop math for his sentence...


Dumbas/0 = 0
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: gun dealer resold illegally acquired machine guns for five or six times the purchase price

I don't know how much a machine gun costs but I'm guessing they're farking expensive.
If I had to guess, I'd say that would be like $20K each? If so, the dealer made millions on 200 guns and and only gave the cop $11,500?

LOL


Buddy of mine is a tax stamp collector.  You can get a Uzi or a Mac for around $18k now, MAC10s are going up tho because there are different conversion kits coming out now to allow you to shoot a lot of other calibers other than 45acp.   A M16, depending on exactly what it is will run from $25k to $35k in todays market - the cheaper ones will be registered lightning links, then non-factory FA setups (ie, someone did a form-1 after buying a semi auto AR), then all the non-Colt factory stuff (Bushmaster et al) and then finally the Colt factory guns.  A 1919A4 runs $40-50k, Thompsons from $30-40k, etc.

Of course, all of those are for legit form-4-transferrable guns.  You can get pre-86 dealer samples about 25% cheaper, and post-86 dealer samples for about 50%.

If they are a garage conversion, even if made by a great machinist who knows what they are doing and mechanically perfect... then as said several times they are worth 10 years and 10k in fines each.  I'd imagine they'd retail for not a lot more than a regular AR15 though.... I mean, it isn't like they cost more to make, etc.  Just playing a risky game if you get caught at it.  But hey, as we well know, criminals gonna criminal and laws only restrict the law abiding.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once again, and per usual, cops making things less safe for everybody.
 
Spego
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'In some instances, a gun dealer resold illegally acquired machine guns for five or six times the purchase price.'

Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
