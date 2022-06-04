 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Drunk driver? No, just a medic on the way home after a night shift   (theguardian.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing Out the Dead (4/9) Movie CLIP - I Be Bangin'! (1999) HD
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Mothers Against Deprived Doctors to demonize these dangers to society?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Where is Mothers Against Deprived Doctors to demonize these dangers to society?


I thought they were heroes, so confused.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the other hand... They do have the option of napping before they drive home.

Fatigue while caring for patients is a serious problem though.
 
suid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This hits home.

My uncle (an anesthesiologist in the UK, many years ago) died as a result of falling asleep driving home after a 36-hour stint at the hospital.

Not to mention medical mistakes at the end of these 24- and 36-hour shifts.  Happens here in the US, too (especially). One of my last memories of my dad's last stay in the hospital is having to run after a sleep-deprived resident who'd been on the job for 30 hours already,

Damn. Nothing is gained by these long shifts.  Anything beyond 12 hours is insane, especially in these days when everything is available online, and computers can easily assist in the handover between shifts.
 
suid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: They do have the option of napping before they drive home.


That's hard. If you've already been up for 24 or 36 hours, it's difficult to do a proper "power nap". If you fall asleep, you'll be out for hours.

If there's anything worse than driving home after such a long stint, it's driving home after a couple of hours' nap after such a long stint, all groggy from being woken up prematurely.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

suid: Sleeper_agent: They do have the option of napping before they drive home.

That's hard. If you've already been up for 24 or 36 hours, it's difficult to do a proper "power nap". If you fall asleep, you'll be out for hours.

If there's anything worse than driving home after such a long stint, it's driving home after a couple of hours' nap after such a long stint, all groggy from being woken up prematurely.



Why "prematurely"? Wait 20 minutes. Have a coffee. Drive. Sleep hangover doesn't last too long.

So many factors here. Why are there such long hours? Why do they have to drive so far to get to the hospital?
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a medical resident, I got mildly crashed into from behind by another medical resident from a different hospital. We both were post-call. We laughed, didn't worry about our POS cars, went home, and slept.

/Could have been worse.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Where is Mothers Against Deprived Doctors to demonize these dangers to society?


Hush. Don't get them started.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.