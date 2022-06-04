 Skip to content
(Guardian)   83 year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific. Meanwhile, Subby is too tired to sit up in the bathtub   (theguardian.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile I am too lazy to try this myself.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. He did it in 1962. He already knew the way.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Meh. He did it in 1962. He already knew the way.


You're welcome
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After sailing through San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge unannounced in a 19ft plywood boat...

Uh, that's some strong plywood to be able to go through a massive steel bridge.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Which part of the Pacific? Some parts are wider than others.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I about had a heart attack in a kayak after encountering 1-2 foot chop.

What a legend.
 
