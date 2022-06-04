 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Wtf is this I don't even   (youtube.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thanks for the elevator music? meh
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pics lifted from SCP?

https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trevor Henderson. He does some weird shiat.

NIGHTMARE WORLD [Trevor Henderson Images and Dark Lofi Hip Hop]
Youtube rETJeG7Lbq8
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Pics lifted from SCP?

https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/


Yeah.  Low-effort videos made to maximize ad revenue made by people that at a minimum are intellectually dishonest, who don't have the creativity to make even their own parody works, let alone their own original work.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Wtf is this I don't even"

Please do not use verbs. "I about this really not even right now, literally!" would get the point across.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "Wtf is this I don't even"

Please do not use verbs. "I about this really not even right now, literally!" would get the point across.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.