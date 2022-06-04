 Skip to content
While the rest of America is moving to Austin, Austin residents are moving to San Antonio
    San Antonio, Austin, Texas  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...until they San Antonio unaffordable.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Austin is the new California.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, like literally every other city in history recognized as having desirable culture and otherwise being considered a good place to live that doesn't have the option of housing availability keeping pace with demand?
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Austin is the new California.


Oh good.  So all those Californians will stop moving to Phoenix?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Garrett T. Capps - I Like Austin, But I Love San Antone
Youtube Engz2OD4anU
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Folks there know what salsa should taste like. Unlike New York City.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


Yeah, because ordering a chile con carne, tacos al grande, or carne asada burrito will be so hard.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are the liberal hotbeds so expensive?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


Gee. Lemme tell you, it helps to know at least 3 languages to dine out in Austin. That is, if you want to subject yourself to that, and not just go to the Texas Chili Parlor.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Austin's real estate market might be aborted pretty soon now.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


GOOD LORD THERES SPANISH SPEAKING PEOPLE IN TEXAS???????
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


Um, no
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why are the liberal hotbeds so expensive?


Because people actually want to live there?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Austin is the new California.


Yeah, I was told of the homeless problem coming about. They are becoming California.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why are the liberal hotbeds so expensive?


Lots of people wants to move to them and there is a shortage of housing?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why are the liberal hotbeds so expensive?


Because conservative hotbeds sounds like a Lindsey Graham orgy?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: BitwiseShift: Austin is the new California.

Yeah, I was told of the homeless problem coming about. They are becoming California.


There are homeless people living under bridges in freaking SW Missouri.   And just read that there are hundreds living in the bush around Disneyland.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sooner than later San Antonio and Austin are going to be the same metropolitan area.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Minktastic Mink!: Folks there know what salsa should taste like. Unlike New York City.


NEW YORK CITY???
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I should move from a blazingly hot city to a blazingly hotter city of concrete."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Austin is a "sanctuary city" and illegal aliens (at last count, 100,000 or so) occupy a number of apartment housing units that would otherwise be inexpensive. It's called supply and demand. Also, the city of Austin has maxed out its ability to tax residents (which is regulated by state law) and has to wait for the 2024 (I think) fiscal year to tax people some more. And it will. Why? No one really knows. When the city has a good idea, it calls for volunteers and something gets done. Many of the people who work for the city are incapable of expressing a coherent thought. Many of the jobs are sinecures or simply make-work, or the city hires contractors. It's bloated and incompetent. And we see the same thing in the Project Connect light rail program which is supposed to get people at the airport and take them downtown or to the soccer game. This is for rich people from out of town, not residents, but Austinites approved it for $8 billion. Now they want $2 billion more. I am starting to tell people that it will never get built and they should start asking for their money back.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: BitwiseShift: Austin is the new California.

Yeah, I was told of the homeless problem coming about. They are becoming California.


Florida is full of homeless people - they all come from the Midwest because its easier to live outside in the heat than it is in the cold.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moved from CA to Austin in 2001.  Probably the only smart financial decision I've made.  Remember Mrs Barnhawk and I shocked at what we could get for the money back then vs CA.
Same house the whole time, sometimes get the urge for something new.  Look around at prices and it's a big nope.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


Having lived in Austin and surrounding environs..I don't think that is as big of a problem as you think it is..
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


You'll be surprised to find out most of the non-whites don't speak Spanish either.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: BitwiseShift: Austin is the new California.

Oh good.  So all those Californians will stop moving to Phoenix?


I have 4 cousins from the Bay Area of CA in Austin now. One of my daughters just moved from PHX to San Antonio. I"m likely to leave myself but head a different direction.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Austinites are in for a rude awakening when they discover San Antonio is so un-white that you have to be bilingual to dine out


The old city is the heart of Texas, not some temporary spot for government or college students to live for a few years.   Many anglos here grew up in both Texas and northern Mexico, the Hispanics just the opposite.   TexMex is the national language.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
San Antonio is one of those cities I never think of as huge because it only has one major professional sports team.

See also San Jose and Jacksonville.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lots of triggered white Austinites up in here :D
Good luck trying to gentrify San Antonio like you did East Austin
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Moved from a suburb of Austin to Massachusetts. Apparently it WAS just for a change of scenery before the country goes full tits up.
 
