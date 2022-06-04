 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30 PM ET Noise Factor blasts off with a new track from Texas rockers Wo Fat. From there it gets turbulent with Hot Lunch, Firebreather, and Ritual King. Later our host goes off on quite the tangent, but an enjoyable one. All this and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
16
    More: Live  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For my loyal and wonderful Fark.com listeners, Kerry is playing post-grunge and alternative metal tonight and has promised a shout out to me!

She's on at 9PM ET.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To you?  What about the rest of us who's she's ignored ever since the t-shirt week...

/are the archives still being loaded.  The latest (when I checked yesterday) was S03E01
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: To you?  What about the rest of us who's she's ignored ever since the t-shirt week...

/are the archives still being loaded.  The latest (when I checked yesterday) was S03E01


(new) Mike is dealing with a number of other things and the archives have fallen behind a bit, my apologies.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: (new) Mike is dealing with a number of other things and the archives have fallen behind a bit, my apologies.


No biggie, I was just going to play MrsRT your shout out from last week.  I suppose you'll have to give her a phone call to recreate it...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who do I have an alarm set for every Saturday night before my Noise Factor alarm?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yer goddamned right.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Quick and Dirty: Who do I have an alarm set for every Saturday night before my Noise Factor alarm?

[Fark user image 480x640]

Yer goddamned right.


Oh that's going to annoy Kerry no end if she ever checks in again ... most all of the listeners down under the hat are getting t-shirts & she still doesn't have one...

/next Thurs.  I'll be back at the library making some more shirts
//nothing NF related though, unless the Padre starts playing some Marillion or Talking Heads
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Quick and Dirty: Who do I have an alarm set for every Saturday night before my Noise Factor alarm?

[Fark user image 480x640]

Yer goddamned right.

Oh that's going to annoy Kerry no end if she ever checks in again ... most all of the listeners down under the hat are getting t-shirts & she still doesn't have one...

/next Thurs.  I'll be back at the library making some more shirts
//nothing NF related though, unless the Padre starts playing some Marillion or Talking Heads


Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck yeah.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the future shirts
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hammer us, Rev. We can take it.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Real time quote from the couch

" 'This' is Kerry's show...? Was there a coup?"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Real time quote from the couch

" 'This' is Kerry's show...? Was there a coup?"


Haha!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I/we do loves some Kerry....

/sways back & forth more less rhythmically....
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"OH F*CK YOU, KERRY."

*lights bic lighter and sways back-and-forth with RT*
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I should have known.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: "OH F*CK YOU, KERRY."

*lights bic lighter and sways back-and-forth with RT*


She knows you FAR too well...

/AS had better not been through Alberta yet, you two still have to go see them
//hell, put up a GFM here & we'd probably send you to both shows...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: "OH F*CK YOU, KERRY."

*lights bic lighter and sways back-and-forth with RT*


Oh hell, I was reading that far too quickly & thought it was by our host.

/Hey, I thought when we thought he was finall ... er ... horribly unjustifiably going to be removed from the air that you were going to stop by the hockey threads to join in the non-hockey shenanigans.
 
