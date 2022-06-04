 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Mass biting incident in Springfield, VA as coyote armed with high-capacity mouth attacks three people   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Fairfax County, Virginia, coyote bit, Animal Protection Police Officers, aggressive coyote, Fairfax County Police, Lake Accotink Park, adults, park  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy was barking his head off behind the house today (golg course).  He remained there while some golfers came up to hit their balls, then took off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was a lone-wolf incident.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon to talk about mouth control
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where were the good coyotes????
 
El Borscht
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coyotes are assholes.

wilie coyote wheel on helmet
Youtube lghIDQSbxw8
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coyote kill less people than wolves which kill less people than deer ... Truth
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That coyote needs to get his own style instead of biting other peoples.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Usually I just see foxes when I'm out jogging
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NRA: This is exactly why everyone needs to carry a gun.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Coyote kill less people than wolves which kill less people than deer ... Truth


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I find it heartening that deer get so many kills on man
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Coyote kill less people than wolves which kill less people than deer ... Truth


Fewer
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Used to hang out at the Springfield mall back in the day.  farking Hot Sam's pretzels, a biatching arcade and an awesome store named Hong Kong that sold throwing stars and bongs and Led Zeppelin black light posters and nudie posters (in the way back) and Ozzy t-shirts and shiat.  Springfield mall farking ruled.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Coyotes Howling After Fresh Kill
Youtube NFGhDlLP9BE
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One bad apple?

/I've got nothing
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: watching the trump puddle dry: Coyote kill less people than wolves which kill less people than deer ... Truth

Fewer


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
El Borscht
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: Used to hang out at the Springfield mall back in the day.  farking Hot Sam's pretzels, a biatching arcade and an awesome store named Hong Kong that sold throwing stars and bongs and Led Zeppelin black light posters and nudie posters (in the way back) and Ozzy t-shirts and shiat.  Springfield mall farking ruled.


That was Livingston Mall for me, in every way you described.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: Usually I just see foxes when I'm out jogging


What do they say?
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We could do something about this, but the GOP is firmly in ACME's pocket. Gotta keep selling those giant magnets.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.