Florida man back at his old job after 8-year hiatus
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't this the plot to the movie Out of Sight?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Florida man who was released from prison Wednesday after serving an eight-year prison sentence for a 2013 bank robbery, decided to rob another bank Thursday, just one day after his release


edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't learn much.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe if you give them more than a handshake when they're released....
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As the old adage says, do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not educated about this kind of thing but my first thought is he's heading to a casino.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WAIT! So prisons don't work?!
 
