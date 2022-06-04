 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Indianapolis museum pulls a Constanza for Juneteenth   (tmz.com) divider line
81
    More: Dumbass, Emancipation Proclamation, Slavery in the United States, mea culpa, Juneteenth Jamboree, President Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln, Texas, Abolitionism  
•       •       •

1502 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 8:05 PM



81 Comments     (+0 »)
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seems like we need to eliminate watermelon from the produce that we produce.  It's controversial.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is when you add Mayonaise to it and call it a salad.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooo boy, I feel like this is going to be a recurring faux pas along with someone who decides that fried chicken is a good juneteenth meal.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: It is when you add Mayonaise Miracle Whip to it and call it a salad.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Ooo boy, I feel like this is going to be a recurring faux pas along with someone who decides that fried chicken is a good juneteenth meal.


Don't forget grape soda and cheetos.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to cancel watermelon
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like watermelon.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have worked at Juneteenth gatherings. Yes, people really do eat BBQ chicken and watermelon. I didn't see anyone there having a problem with it. Regarding the article, the biggest problem is pre-prepared food in plastic packaging. Don't do that.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always thought the watermelon thing was stupid.  I mean, of course black folks like watermelon.  EVERYONE likes watermelon.
Except for my wife. She's weird.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
realfunny.netView Full Size

Nobody posted this?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should they not have done that?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, TMZ, and quit trying to stir shiat out of nothing.
No one is in "hot water" and nothing is happening to anybody outside the tiny head of the asshole that wrote their worthless article.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watermelon salad on days other than June 19 is pretty yummy.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: I like watermelon.


username checks out

/got nothin
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a strange subset of white people that feel like they have been personally deputized to be offended on behalf of various racial minorities.  I'm pretty sure that these are the people that are mad at this.  Actually, I don't know that anyone was mad at all...maybe it's just TMZ trying to rouse the deputies.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Big_Doofus: I like watermelon.

username checks out

/got nothin


You don't like watermelon? You are strange.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: There is a strange subset of white people that feel like they have been personally deputized to be offended on behalf of various racial minorities.  I'm pretty sure that these are the people that are mad at this.  Actually, I don't know that anyone was mad at all...maybe it's just TMZ trying to rouse the deputies.


TMZ hooked you in.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: zez: Big_Doofus: I like watermelon.

username checks out

/got nothin

You don't like watermelon? You are strange.


What kind of vodka is infused in it? This is crucial...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: vudukungfu: It is when you add Mayonaise Miracle Whip to it and call it a salad.


Don't forget the raisins
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's outrageous.  Ten bucks for that tiny little salad.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: TheYeti: There is a strange subset of white people that feel like they have been personally deputized to be offended on behalf of various racial minorities.  I'm pretty sure that these are the people that are mad at this.  Actually, I don't know that anyone was mad at all...maybe it's just TMZ trying to rouse the deputies.

TMZ hooked you in.


They are very good at what they do!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racism ruins everything, even watermelon and fried chicken.

When a black man starts talking about a good place to eat I suggest you listen.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: TheYeti: There is a strange subset of white people that feel like they have been personally deputized to be offended on behalf of various racial minorities.  I'm pretty sure that these are the people that are mad at this.  Actually, I don't know that anyone was mad at all...maybe it's just TMZ trying to rouse the deputies.

TMZ hooked you in.


The TMZ guy is a big trumper... so, you can see what he's going for here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a black guy for a neighbor once.  Coincidentally, he worked with two of my best friends.  The four of us went out for dinner one night and he ordered fried chicken and watermelon.  The other three, all white men, kind of seized up and he noticed the awkwardness and asked what's up.

"Colin, isn't that a bit um, on the nose?", I answered.

"I don't understand."

"That's the meal racist white people say all black people eat to make fun of them."

Turns out, Colin was from England, had a perfect American accent, and had never heard this bit of racist trope.  He said, "Well I don't care.  Fried chicken and watermelon is f*cking delicious."

I took those words to heart.  Fried chicken and watermelon is f*cking delicious.  Making fun of people because they eat delicious food is stupid.  There's a reason the first thing white people usurp from non-whites is their food.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked it better when only we knew about Juneteenth.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Joe's Robe
Youtube ZWhtlnXH3PE
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: this is going to be a recurring faux pas along with someone who decides that fried chicken is a good juneteenth meal


So, pickled herring and dumplings instead?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see their bangers and mash special for the Fourth of July, and their Bavarian pretzel and sushi bar for Veteran's Day!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: alechemist: Ooo boy, I feel like this is going to be a recurring faux pas along with someone who decides that fried chicken is a good juneteenth meal.

Don't forget grape soda and cheetos.


If I eat Cheetos and drink Mt dew people will think I'm 4chan. And if I do it on January 6th I'm definitely a racist.

Hmm.  Not sure what to do about that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Constanza??
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So question...  if they hadn't preannounced this or labeled as for Juneteenth specifically, and had merely included it as one option among many available on the menu that day, would anyone have cared?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like it should be very easy not to specifically attach fried chicken and watermelon to Black-centric holidays. Like, all you have to do is ... not do that.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: So question...  if they hadn't preannounced this or labeled as for Juneteenth specifically, and had merely included it as one option among many available on the menu that day, would anyone have cared?


Nope.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know they celebrated Juneteenth in the Dominican Republic.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Fried chicken and watermelon is f*cking delicious


Truth.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the watermelon/fried chicken thing. Who doesn't love watermelon and fried chicken? When I was a kid, it could eat that shiat all day every day. It defined the 4th, Memorial Day and Labor Day. There'd be dogs and burgers on the grill, but someone always made fried chicken and they was always at least one watermelon.

I might have to walk over to KFC now...
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Begoggle: TheYeti: There is a strange subset of white people that feel like they have been personally deputized to be offended on behalf of various racial minorities.  I'm pretty sure that these are the people that are mad at this.  Actually, I don't know that anyone was mad at all...maybe it's just TMZ trying to rouse the deputies.

TMZ hooked you in.

The TMZ guy is a big trumper... so, you can see what he's going for here.


CMZ (All scenes from "Popstar")
Youtube rYATDiriBGI
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: I didn't know they celebrated Juneteenth in the Dominican Republic.


Did I miss something in the article? This is in Indianapolis.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Constanza??


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, our little town had a museum with a bunch of local history.  One of the things they had was a big diorama of the town in olden times.  Sitting on the back porch of one of the buildings was a black man holding a slice of watermelon.  My grandparents shuffled me away quickly.  In a room of Indian artifacts, we found a bowl that was labeled as coming from their property.  "We never found anything like that on our property.  How would someone have found it without us noticing them?"  They never took me back there, tho I walked down a few times to look at the wagons and stagecoaches.  Never saw the diorama again.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: BretMavrik: I didn't know they celebrated Juneteenth in the Dominican Republic.

Did I miss something in the article? This is in Indianapolis.


TFA? No.

/TFH, OTOH...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I have always thought the watermelon thing was stupid.  I mean, of course black folks like watermelon.  EVERYONE likes watermelon.
Except for my wife. She's weird.


Are you me? My wife hates watermelon too!

We should hang out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: That's outrageous.  Ten bucks for that tiny little salad.


Exactly. If they gave me free rice for Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage month, I'd line up for more. If you try price gouging me for a bowl of rice, I'll dress up like Charlie Chan and burn your shiat down.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: austerity101: BretMavrik: I didn't know they celebrated Juneteenth in the Dominican Republic.

Did I miss something in the article? This is in Indianapolis.

TFA? No.

/TFH, OTOH...


What is "TFH"? I'm lost.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fsbilly: I never understood the watermelon/fried chicken thing. Who doesn't love watermelon and fried chicken?


Fried foods, in general, are frowned upon by paternalistic white elites.

Not sure what their problem is with watermelon.
 
smd31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I have always thought the watermelon thing was stupid.  I mean, of course black folks like watermelon.  EVERYONE likes watermelon.
Except for my wife. She's weird.


I don't like watermelon; nor the smell of it.
:(
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I don't know that anyone was mad at all.


Clearly if you didn't see it, then it couldn't have been a thing.
 
