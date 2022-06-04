 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Pair creates their own Door Dash system using locals with substance use disorder to shoplift and deliver from wish lists of desired merchandise   (6abc.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Organized retail crime, Legal terms, Theft, Shoplifting, Package pilferage, Misdemeanor, substance use disorder  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 7:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say Wally's Office Emporium is off to a great start, citing record usage...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of course they do. I hear rich wankers telling people they need to hustle to earn money all of the time. They never acknowledge the fact that the best hustlers working out there today are the drug dealers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.


Came here to say something like that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.


Covers a lot more than meth
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder how much  wages Lowe's and Home Depot stole from their employees during this same period.
Petty crime is petty.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.


They are a protected class now.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Kitty2.0: Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.

Covers a lot more than meth


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I willing to pay 3 dollas a gallon for medium grade or to watch a video of a crackhead running down the street on fire.

Richard Pryor started me down this road of fire pron.  Blame him.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, my clients aren't the common criminals the prosecution would have you believe. My clients were in fact conniving thieves job creators, putting lowlifes hardworking people back to work, helping to rebuild our meth labs community. They should immediately be found not guilty of all charges and be awarded medals.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Kitty2.0: Substance Use Disorder?

That's what we're calling meth heads now?

Unfarkingbelievable.

Covers a lot more than meth


And stresses addiction, whatever substance it is, as being a disease.

Good.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looked at tool section on Craigslist and the number of brand new, unopened tools from two or three sellers with lots of product available makes me suspicious, and hesitant about buying a tool that might be listed as stolen via a serial number on file somewhere
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.