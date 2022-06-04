 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Florida principal brings big ol' cardboard box of guns to school, leaves it unattended. Guess what happens next   (ktvu.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a terrifying lack of good judgment
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to three years ago, but it doesn't say anything about principals being armed or responsible for arming teachers.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect example of what's going to happen if we start arming teachers.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: That's a terrifying lack of good judgment


It's Florida, you'll find no signs of intelligent life
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See how safe that makes everyone feel?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there not a WTF tag?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No clear reason?
How about he's a danger to society and an assh9le?
Pretty clear to me
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught sayof?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gov. Abbott said he'd do anything the other day.  Maybe setting a honey trap for a Florida principal is what he meant.

/He certainly do anything else useful.
//S off.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's OK. The box said "For Good Guys Only."
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Caught sayof?


Caught safetyoff.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: That's a terrifying lack of good judgment


I notice you didn't say "surprising".
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clearly it was for the Kinderguardians program.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, the NRA had a Junior Marksman program that was run at the high school.  The guns were stored in the old gym in a cabinet next to the floor hockey equipment.  Even back in the 80s, I thought it was weird to store the guns at the school instead of the group storing them off site.  It seemed like a big liability issue considering how many kids knew the guns were there in a plywood cabinet.  The program was still active a few years ago.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I appreciate the irony of a headline about a school lacking a grasp of subject-verb agreement. TFA's, not Subby's.
 
Pincy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do I always find myself wishing that these people will accidentally shoot their balls off?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When your entire country had become a Guinea Pig for a social experiment for a marketing gimmick..

"And armed society is a polite society" is the theory

The numbers are in, and the theory is bullshat...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: When your entire country had become a Guinea Pig for a social experiment for a marketing gimmick..

"And armed society is a polite society" is the theory

The numbers are in, and the theory is bullshat...


That's because they are not armed ENOUGH
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It turns into a big ol' cardboard box of PUPPIES! And anybody who wants one gets one, and everyone feels safe and warm and loved.
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Mr. Shabooboo: When your entire country had become a Guinea Pig for a social experiment for a marketing gimmick..

"And armed society is a polite society" is the theory

The numbers are in, and the theory is bullshat...

That's because they are not armed ENOUGH


Also, not enough tax cuts for the rich. That seems to solve everything.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BUT THE DOOR WAS CLOSED
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
america and it's guns. FFS
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about something more sinister.  Are some radicalized people just telling us who they are and we continue to not listen?  Is this someone who delved too deep into propaganda and is planting seeds?  I dunno, 5-10 years ago that thought would be laughably paranoid to say.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where did he get the guns?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christ. I knew I should have stayed gone.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: When your entire country had become a Guinea Pig for a social experiment for a marketing gimmick..

"And armed society is a polite society" is the theory

The numbers are in, and the theory is bullshat...


Actually, when you look at the full story behind that quote (from a charcter in a novel) the theory is working out exactly as planned. It's not about less violence, it's about more violence, and that's what you've got.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
in TFA they mention a shooting near a school years ago with 17 dead 17 injured. they used the term "people". does 'people' now replace 'students' or 'children' to soften the ugly?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me see if I understand this correctly. According to Republicans, teachers must

- be underpaid due to cuts in education funding
- pay out of pocket from their already low salary for basic school supplies also due to underfunding
- work unpaid hours at home doing preparation and marking
- be strictly regulated as per teaching material to ensure it conforms to the right wing cause du jour.
- be personally civilly liable for lawsuits from those who object to facts on ideological grounds
- risk their lives charging into armed battle against a school shooter while the police stand around outside scratching their genitals.

Is that all?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't a box full of copies of "Heather Has Two Mommies", or something really bad like that.
 
Pincy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Let me see if I understand this correctly. According to Republicans, teachers must

- be underpaid due to cuts in education funding
- pay out of pocket from their already low salary for basic school supplies also due to underfunding
- work unpaid hours at home doing preparation and marking
- be strictly regulated as per teaching material to ensure it conforms to the right wing cause du jour.
- be personally civilly liable for lawsuits from those who object to facts on ideological grounds
- risk their lives charging into armed battle against a school shooter while the police stand around outside scratching their genitals.

Is that all?


- Be the punching bag for all of society's ills.
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's pretty farked up. Traveling with a box of loaded guns. Why did they need to be loaded? Is that responsible gun ownership? The answer is a clear "No". Only about a third of Americans are responsible. The responsible people in the US are at the mercy of the other 2/3's. So much for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Second amendment takes precedence over that kind of thinking.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: in TFA they mention a shooting near a school years ago with 17 dead 17 injured. they used the term "people". does 'people' now replace 'students' or 'children' to soften the ugly?


I'm pretty sure some staff got killed as well.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff, and school community," the school said in its statement, WPLG reported. The school also said it "strives to maintain open lines of communication."

The school wrote a statement? I did not know a building was able to type.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the many reasons you don't want to start arming teachers.
 
BBH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Let me see if I understand this correctly. According to Republicans, teachers must

- be underpaid due to cuts in education funding
- pay out of pocket from their already low salary for basic school supplies also due to underfunding
- work unpaid hours at home doing preparation and marking
- be strictly regulated as per teaching material to ensure it conforms to the right wing cause du jour.
- be personally civilly liable for lawsuits from those who object to facts on ideological grounds
- risk their lives charging into armed battle against a school shooter while the police stand around outside scratching their genitals.

Is that all?


You missed discuss with the children how women are to subjugate to their men and have as many babies as they can, not valid if not white.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: One of the many reasons you don't want to start arming teachers.


I can think of two dozen reasons and they all sit right in front of the overly-caffinated teacher.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Where did he get the guns?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ nothing is too obscure on Fark
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm curious how state law will intersect with this.

Some states have laws that specifically allow some school official to decide that a particular person can bring firearms onto school grounds.  It may be limited to say, the Superintendent of the school district, but it could also be lowered to an official such as the headmaster of the campus, which is the Principal.  If state law allows the Principal to make that call but doesn't specifically require the Principal to seek permission from someone above, then this particular Principal might not have actually broken the law in the process.

But even if it wasn't illegal, that doesn't mean that it was the right thing to do, particularly if the weapons were stored both loaded and without particular attention to their secured storage in a manner befitting a firearm.  I could see a school board firing a Principal who did this citing establishing unsafe conditions, particularly if the room in which the box of guns was kept in could be accessed by multiple individuals.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Mr. Shabooboo: When your entire country had become a Guinea Pig for a social experiment for a marketing gimmick..

"And armed society is a polite society" is the theory

The numbers are in, and the theory is bullshat...

Actually, when you look at the full story behind that quote (from a charcter in a novel) the theory is working out exactly as planned. It's not about less violence, it's about more violence, and that's what you've got.


But that's not what it's being sold as..Let's not attempt to water it down by doing an "Akcshullly" on it...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: When I was a kid, the NRA had a Junior Marksman program that was run at the high school.  The guns were stored in the old gym in a cabinet next to the floor hockey equipment.  Even back in the 80s, I thought it was weird to store the guns at the school instead of the group storing them off site.  It seemed like a big liability issue considering how many kids knew the guns were there in a plywood cabinet.  The program was still active a few years ago.


No self respecting school shooter will stoop to using a 22 RF single shot bolt action.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The school said the loaded firearms were found in a locked room, WSVN reported."
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrKillPatient: Perfect example of what's going to happen if we start arming teachers.


No doubt Gov DeSantis has approved billions of dollars in hazard pay, training, and an armorer for every school.  Teachers will then need to pass a physical fitness test, eye exams twice a year, and given paid time to practice at the shooting range once a week.  Hearing tests will be conducted every year as live fire tests without hearing protection will be required to simulate emergency situations and hearing loss is anticipated.
Twice a year child dummies will be covered in pig entrails around a school site and police will dress like mass shooters to score teachers on their training.
It's all worth it so Jim Bob can own 30 assault rifles and 500 handguns to protect his trailer home and rusted out pickup that he can't afford to drive because of Bidenflation.
That and mask mandates, which no longer exist pose a critical threat to constitution thingies and now we have to go to civil war.
 
