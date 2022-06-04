 Skip to content
(MSN)   Can you (cough, cough) hear me (cough) now?   (msn.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, Verizon must pay a $118,000 penalty

OK.  Add a few zeroes to the end of that number and Verizon may take notice that they did something wrong.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Now, Verizon must pay a $118,000 penalty

OK.  Add a few zeroes to the end of that number and Verizon may take notice that they did something wrong.


Jesus.  Do other countries do a similarly sh*tty job of enforcing penalties against major corporations, or is that a uniquely American freedumb?  Like if Vodafone or Deutsche Telekom knocked off a few citizens, would the UK or Germany just go "there'll be a small fine" and everyone goes on their merry way?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They will just jack up everyone's bill to recover the penalty.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Now, Verizon must pay a $118,000 penalty

OK.  Add a few zeroes to the end of that number and Verizon may take notice that they did something wrong.


Oh gee, how will Verizon ever recover?

A pink slip or two?
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And you sheeple said 5g couldn't get people sick.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hah, I bet they saved far more than $118,000 by not maintaining stuff
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: SpaceyCat: Now, Verizon must pay a $118,000 penalty

OK.  Add a few zeroes to the end of that number and Verizon may take notice that they did something wrong.

Jesus.  Do other countries do a similarly sh*tty job of enforcing penalties against major corporations, or is that a uniquely American freedumb?  Like if Vodafone or Deutsche Telekom knocked off a few citizens, would the UK or Germany just go "there'll be a small fine" and everyone goes on their merry way?


I don't know if Norway and Finland do the same for corporations, but they have sliding scales for speeding... so rich people have to pay higher fines.

I would hope they do something similar for corporations.
 
