 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Gerber liquidated   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Gerber Products Company, Ann Turner Cook, late 1970s, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, cherubic baby face, original Gerber baby, Associated Press, extraordinary mother  
•       •       •

1749 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...but her legacy will live on.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they couldn't get formula for her.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Bogart that babby food.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody puts baby in a small jar.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  I'd read a mildly dubious account of how Gerber Baby Food didn't see good sales when they expanded into a new market with far less literacy than where they'd normally sold their products.  Apparently due to the illiteracy it was common to put a picture of what was in the jar on the outside in lieu of just words.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Heh.  I'd read a mildly dubious account of how Gerber Baby Food didn't see good sales when they expanded into a new market with far less literacy than where they'd normally sold their products.  Apparently due to the illiteracy it was common to put a picture of what was in the jar on the outside in lieu of just words.


So they thought it was jars of baby 👶? 🤔
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Nobody puts baby in a small jar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she was liquidated years ago. Isn't that where baby oil comes from?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pleated-jeans.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Heh.  I'd read a mildly dubious account of how Gerber Baby Food didn't see good sales when they expanded into a new market with far less literacy than where they'd normally sold their products.  Apparently due to the illiteracy it was common to put a picture of what was in the jar on the outside in lieu of just words.


Did people think they were buying liquified babies?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: Heh.  I'd read a mildly dubious account of how Gerber Baby Food didn't see good sales when they expanded into a new market with far less literacy than where they'd normally sold their products.  Apparently due to the illiteracy it was common to put a picture of what was in the jar on the outside in lieu of just words.


Wait it was full of babies?!  My wife and I thought it helped make a baby!  Like you know a topical cream but for pregnancies and used a little differently.  Oh great now I have to go tell the kids the whole story of them coming to be is based on a lie.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
May she rest well.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

RIP
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size


RIP
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: TWX: Heh.  I'd read a mildly dubious account of how Gerber Baby Food didn't see good sales when they expanded into a new market with far less literacy than where they'd normally sold their products.  Apparently due to the illiteracy it was common to put a picture of what was in the jar on the outside in lieu of just words.

Wait it was full of babies?!  My wife and I thought it helped make a baby!  Like you know a topical cream but for pregnancies and used a little differently.  Oh great now I have to go tell the kids the whole story of them coming to be is based on a lie.


Get the strawberries & Banana 🍓 🍌

Pour it on your wife and have a snack.  If you're doing it right, she's happy, you have a snack, and then the babies get made somehow.  It IS topical and it does help.
 
Arsayalalyur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Marilyn Chambers is still okay, right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: Nobody puts baby in a small jar.


There was a country that had Gerber. Ad in this country, they were so used to having pictures of food that represented what was inside. When the Gerber product arrived people thought babies were inside.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Gerber liquidated' is one of the deceptively ambiguous headlines that really has me guessing if I want to click or not. It wasn't too bad
/at least Richard Gear wasn't involved
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cherubic? I always thought that the terrifying little mutant freak on the baby food was supposed to remind you that you'd brought horror into the world. You'd be sentenced to watch Barney and those Teletubbies monstrosities until your brain ran out your ears.

I dunno, maybe you can just give the kid a stick of eBaby food or something, these days, and put on the Kardashians until your brains run out your ears (4.5 seconds)? I'm out of touch with modern parenting. Do they prescribe you opiates now? Are the babies USB-compatible? Which version? I probably have an adapter...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arsayalalyur: [i0.wp.com image 336x429]
Marilyn Chambers is still okay, right?


Giant size, for washing giant babies.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.