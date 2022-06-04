 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Nothing new here. Just another shooting in America today   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
56
56 Comments     (+0 »)
Snooza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well of course. Now that school is out for the summer, a mall is the next best option.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A party? At a strip mall?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the gun owner is under the age of 21?
I heard that is the important thing.
 
Cache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another blatant example of the need for proper door engineering.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snooza: Well of course. Now that school is out for the summer, a mall is the next best option.


Summer Camp.

Parents are desperate to get kids out of the course after the past 2 years.
 
muck1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shooting each other must be part of that polite society I keep hearing about.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like we need door control.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: What are the odds that the gun owner is under the age of 21?
I heard that is the important thing.


What are the odds of a known right-wing troll running in and taking a prophylactic sh*t in this thread?
I head that's important to them.
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Strip malls are soft targets. What would fix this would be more people with guns.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America all PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't overlook target practice in El Paso
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snooza: Well of course. Now that school is out for the summer, a mall is the next best option.

images.45cat.comView Full Size

The first day on my vacation, what I did on my summer vacation, the first day on my vacation, I woke up. 
Then, I went downtown to a look for a job. 
Then I hung out in front of the drugstore and got shot.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And books are the problem?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, very militia. Much regulated. Many freedom.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's important to remember in trying times like these to properly place the blame for mass shootings on abortion rights.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: It's important to remember in trying times like these to properly place the blame for mass shootings on abortion rights.


and CRT
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I joke but I've already had discussions with my family about our upcoming trip to the renaissance festival. Risks of fire, gunfire, etc. Plans of what to do if "full america" goes down and we need to flee for our lives. Footwear and other attire to make maximum fleeing possible. You know, America stuff!
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know, for all the people who think adding more guns makes things safer, ya'll know the military in non-combat areas doesn't let you walk around on base armed unless you're on watch right?

Everyone being armed makes shiat more dangerous, not less, stop equating the gun with safety because that's not what it was designed for.  I like to plink and hunt, so I do own guns, but for fark's sake stop treating them like some magic safety rock.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That lets the Uvalde cops off the hook now, right?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: A party? At a strip mall?


Black people. "party" Gang bangers.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to local station Fox10, "about 100 people had reportedly gathered for some kind of party when police say a fight broke out between multiple groups."
The brawl escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot and on the street, police said.

Thank goodness people were armed with guns.  Otherwise this might have ended in mere fisticuffs.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are the pig cops okay?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, I honestly don't know why anyone thinks there should be any laws against any crimes if we can't admit the ubiquity of guns is what's most directly responsible for this.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They sell video games at the mall, so it was video games.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Are the pig cops okay?


Their funding is being increased as we speak.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: They sell video games at the mall, so it was video games.


Also, they allow LGBTQ people there! Loss of family values! MAGA!

/even when joking I feel stupider for posting that
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What kind of party do you have at a strip mall?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gee when I used to go to parties back in the day...I brought beer and some chips. Never thought about bringing a gun
 
haknudsen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: What are the odds that the gun owner is under the age of 21?
I heard that is the important thing.


I heard you like to dance on the graves of children, can that be true?
 
ohioman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
almost everything is in a strip mall in Phoenix
 
spleef420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What kind of party do you have at a strip mall?


Ain't no party like a strip mall party 'til the strip mall party gets shot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Are the pig cops okay?


Yes and they've been interviewing pig suspects and have their best sketch artist on the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sillydragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clearly we need to ban parties.

I'd say 'or make carrying mandatory" but nobody wants to see LaPierre walking around with a boner.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: Galileo's Daughter: A party? At a strip mall?

Black people. "party" Gang bangers.


I was hoping for a throwdown between a bunch of Karens in front of HomeGoods.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trigger Happy
Youtube WSD3brpn2nE
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: I joke but I've already had discussions with my family about our upcoming trip to the renaissance festival. Risks of fire, gunfire, etc. Plans of what to do if "full america" goes down and we need to flee for our lives. Footwear and other attire to make maximum fleeing possible. You know, America stuff!


Hmmm. Maybe the RW douchebags were on to something with the newbalance shoes.
 
pacified
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They were mad because someone tried to teach them CRT
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the Uvalde shooter use a starter pistol or something?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Gee when I used to go to parties back in the day...I brought beer and some chips. Never thought about bringing a gun


All the cool kids bring guns to the party these days.  You get zero cred for whipping out a family size bag of Wavy Lays.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Mr. Tweedy: It's important to remember in trying times like these to properly place the blame for mass shootings on abortion rights.

and CRT


It's the alphabet people. I told you.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: I joke but I've already had discussions with my family about our upcoming trip to the renaissance festival. Risks of fire, gunfire, etc. Plans of what to do if "full america" goes down and we need to flee for our lives. Footwear and other attire to make maximum fleeing possible. You know, America stuff!


Well, for starters, the shooters should get a stern scolding about having a gun, because that is just not historically accurate.

/same scolding for all the folks that like to run around with raccoon tails at those things...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Six months out of the year, just walking outdoors in Phoenix and looking up at the sky will fill you with homicidal rage.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What kind of party do you have at a strip mall?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Second Fark article today where I have been able to use this pic!
//The first was the article about what happens when Putin dies.
///Three.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: They sell video games at the mall, so it was video games.


Clearly it's a mental health thing. Who the hell "goes to the mall"?

Nut jobs
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While obviously gun control is the best way to prevent these shootings, the many stories like this make me think Americans needs some serious education on safe and effective party planning.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sillydragon: Clearly we need to ban parties.

I'd say 'or make carrying mandatory" but nobody wants to see LaPierre walking around with a boner.


I volunteer for Party Patrol Unit.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame ..
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No details or descriptions of the shooters?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: While obviously gun control is the best way to prevent these shootings, the many stories like this make me think Americans needs some serious education on safe and effective party planning.


It's difficult to achieve any real commitment to Sparkle Motion these days.
 
