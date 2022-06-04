 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EcoWatch)   Oh darn, what a shame, if only we could have predicted this when designating it as a refuge   (ecowatch.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Alaska, Petroleum, Indigenous peoples, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Inuit, Indigenous Australians, United States, Indigenous Gwich  
•       •       •

930 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BS version: "The Biden administration continues to tell the American people that they are doing all they can to bring down energy prices. Then they take actions that do the exact opposite, especially in Alaska."

Real version: "The oil companies continue to tell the American people that they are doing all they can to bring down energy prices. Then they take actions that do the exact opposite, especially in Alaska."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Chevron's decision to formally relinquish its legacy lease position was driven by the goal of prioritizing and focusing our exploration capital in a disciplined manner in the context of our entire portfolio of opportunities," company spokesperson Deena McMullenWordsalad told The Hill.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm a little confused by the headline. Is subby suggesting that it's somehow a bad thing it's a "refuge," because that means (as a result) we're now losing out on all the wonderful oil that might have been extracted from it? Or is there a word missing or incorrectly used or something?

Because if it's the second, well, that happens. Screwed up a decent headline of my own just the other day with a stupid typo.

If it's the first, though, well. Subby? You're a freakin' moron.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Chevron's decision to formally relinquish its legacy lease position was driven by the goal of prioritizing and focusing our exploration capital in a disciplined manner in the context of our entire portfolio of opportunities,"

FY imma slap the buzzwords outta your face.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that's good cuz that Refuge might come in handy someday
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The oil companies are playing the long game.  Once the permafrost melts and all the animals die, it'll be oil for everyone!
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seriously this is the best news we've heard all week. Low bar.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm a little confused by the headline. Is subby suggesting that it's somehow a bad thing it's a "refuge," because that means (as a result) we're now losing out on all the wonderful oil that might have been extracted from it? Or is there a word missing or incorrectly used or something?

Because if it's the second, well, that happens. Screwed up a decent headline of my own just the other day with a stupid typo.

If it's the first, though, well. Subby? You're a freakin' moron.


I'ma go with smitty was being facetious, it's a good thing those leases were canceled and that's largely due to the refuge designation.

My take, anyhoo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
However, when the Trump administration held its first lease sale in the coastal plain in January 2021, Regenerate Alaska was the only oil company to buy a lease, according to the Anchoridge Daily News.


Surprised the writer's teacher didn't catch that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has anyone else noticed that the oil companies have a lot of leases that they are not using? Almost like they make more money the higher the price goes.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this supposed to be bad news?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.