 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are the Mighty) Hero 80 years ago today, a Japanese military that had advanced virtually unchecked across the Pacific for 6 months suffered a catastrophic defeat at the Battle of Midway. Drink a toast to Joe Rochefort today, the codebreaker who made that victory possible   (wearethemighty.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero, United States Navy, Battle of Midway, Joseph John Rochefort, Isoroku Yamamoto, Attack on Pearl Harbor, Joseph Rochefort of the honor, World War II, Admiral Nimitz  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 3:02 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Midway.  The battle that made Yamamoto look like a schmuck and crippled the Japanese carrier fleet.  Not really a fleet though, they didn't have many.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One of the greatest ambushes of all time.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the assholes in Washington tried to claim credit for Rochefort and his team's efforts and by the time Nimitz tried to fix it, the Navy Department said it was too long ago to give Rochefort a medal for it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's all bow our heads in remembrance of how miserable the 2019 movie was
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: One of the greatest ambushes of all time.


Absolutely no warning.  The American planes came out of nowhere and just blasted the hell out of them.  Brilliant.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was later in the war, but my Grandpa who just passed at age 95 served as a radioman in the Pacific. Survived a kammakazi attack and was in Tokyo Bay for the surrender. Never talked about it, heard from one of his VFW friends during the funeral. RIP Gramps.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We very nearly lost Midway. We lost about 150 aircraft. About 90% of the guys who flew torpedo planes never came back. And Yorktown. It was the PBYs that found the Japanese and Dauntless Dive Bombers that won the day.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
how we won

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the froge of justice
//never loses
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: One of the greatest ambushes of all time.


Not really. It doesnt even make the top ten, and neither does pearl. There are a lot more battles in history that had more impact
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine the stories people will tell 80 years from now about the Ukrainians' defense of their country. It's been 100 days and already their heroism is the stuff of legends.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Japanese did not have enough mass to win this one because ackshually they had been checked one month earlier at Coral Sea. Two out of the 6 carriers in Kido Butai missed the battle. Effectively that made it 4 vs 4 if you count Midway as an unsinkable carrier. America had surprise.

What is interesting is that of course the Midway planes werent very effective, but also neither were the strikes that set out from Hornet. The dive bombers totally failed to find the Japanese. So, really two carriers, Enterprise and Yorktown did all the damage and sank 4 Japanese carriers on June 4th. Yorktown was damaged and ultimately was not able to be saved. It sank on the morning of June 7. But, for 2 plus days, the score was actually 4 - zip.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: zimbomba63: One of the greatest ambushes of all time.

Not really. It doesnt even make the top ten, and neither does pearl. There are a lot more battles in history that had more impact


On D-Day, everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong.  That was very close to being lost.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plus his grandfather invented that fantastic salad dressing.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Midway.  The battle that made Yamamoto look like a schmuck and crippled the Japanese carrier fleet.  Not really a fleet though, they didn't have many.


Yamamoto warned against what was going to happen. He was right.

A military man can scarcely pride himself on having "smitten a sleeping enemy"
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
James Hornfischer wrote an article about it in 2011 for the Wall Street Journal.  It's worth a read and it's not paywalled:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970204394804577012160794044648

Hornfischer died a year ago on June 1.

He also references "Shattered Sword", Parshall & Tully's book about key operational details during the battle.  Parshall & Tully argue that mistakes in the Japanese battle plan -- specifically being able to defend against enemy air damage -- sank the Japanese carriers.  It resembles Russian tactical mistakes in Ukraine.
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: zimbomba63: One of the greatest ambushes of all time.

Absolutely no warning.  The American planes came out of nowhere and just blasted the hell out of them.  Brilliant.


Not really, the japanese shot down a couple waves before the successful wave that ended up smashinig Kaga, Soryu, and Akagi.  Hell the only reason the dive bombers got in as well as they did was all the fighter cover was down low from shooting down the previous wave of torpedo bombers.

It was an intelligence victory for sure, but it was more in confusing the japanese where the planes were coming from and that excellent timing of hitting the carriers while they were rearming to torpedoes to try to find the US carrier they were looking for. (They didn't realize there were three until later on).
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: And the assholes in Washington tried to claim credit for Rochefort and his team's efforts and by the time Nimitz tried to fix it, the Navy Department said it was too long ago to give Rochefort a medal for it.


Rochefort committed the gravest sin any subordinate can, he was right in spectacular fashion when the higher ups were wrong.  He finally got the medal 10 years after his death, his daughter represented him at the ceremony.
/Fark the Redman brothers

Joe Rochefort's War: The Odyssey of the Codebreaker by Elliot Carlson
Youtube 52i6dYsffE4
 
Theeng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
145a - Midway, pt.1 - Clash of the Titans - June 5, 1942
Youtube KEWseChMGwQ


This is a very excellent telling of the events of Midway, I highly recommend  this channel as well.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Long, but as always, lots of info and good discussion.

The Battle of Midway - 80th Anniversary Stream ft. Jon Parshall
Youtube jVhHKPvfL5k
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Midway.  The battle that made Yamamoto look like a schmuck and crippled the Japanese carrier fleet.  Not really a fleet though, they didn't have many.


Really?  The total Kido Butai consisted of 10 CVs of which 4 were dedicated to the Midway operation.  The US had 3 operational CVs in the Pacific one of which had been severely damaged in the Battle of the Coral Sea. By October 1942 the US had no operational CVs in the Pacific theater.

1st Carrier Striking Force:
4 fleet carriers
2 battleships
2 heavy cruisers
1 light cruiser
12 destroyers
248 carrier-based aircraft
16 floatplanes
13 submarines

Midway Support Force:
4 heavy cruisers
2 destroyers
12 floatplanes

Looks a lot like a fleet to me.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.