(UPI)   Black bear, black bear, what do you fear. I fear a trombone, coming for me   (upi.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Whistler, British Columbia, Victoria, British Columbia, Rock music, British Columbia music teacher, Der Ring des Nibelungen, Education, Tristan Clausen, 2007 singles  
845 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 1:52 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
haha awesome
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoulda got the kindergarten recorder brigade after the bear. It would have NEVER been back.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants a rusty trombone....
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: Nobody wants a rusty trombone....


I've a trombone that's been sitting outside in the rain, so speak for yourself.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thank goodness they didn't have to bring in the accordions.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got felt up by a black bear at a bar in Lakewood, Ohio.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I could probably drive away most forms of sentient life by playing pretty much any instrument.  Or singing.  I'm like an amputee with music.  Can't hold a note, can't carry a tune.

/Thanks BHG
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get the occasional black bear by us about twice a year. Rule #1 is don't call 911, the news picks up on it and then its a whole big production.

Rule #2 i learned, is don't throw your shoe at them, as my wife pointed out after i did so. They just look at you confused, and as she pointed out, "Well now you only have one shoe, dumbass"

I tried to defend my decision by pointing also now had only one shoe. Admitably i didn't think it through. My kid helpfully pointed out it probably wouldn't fit the bear, and could be recovered later.

They are super cute, but really bumbling and will just break shiat in their travels. They are also (don't approach one) are afraid of their own shadows for the most part.
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was carrying some empty bottles out to the back of the bar one day and watched my 70 byearold Harpo Marx looking boss chasing a bear out of the dumpster with a loaf of French bread....the things you see when you don't have a camera.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Mad-n-FL: Nobody wants a rusty trombone....

I've a trombone that's been sitting outside in the rain, so speak for yourself.


Is there a McArthur Park in Denver?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a trombonist in my HS Jazz Band, I can testify that one can make some pretty scary noises with the 'bone.

/also, after playing for 90 minutes, your face goes numb
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school, I used to practice the tuba in the basement. Our dog would run around the house, barking very quietly and looking at my parents as if to say, "Okay, I'm doing my job, I'm telling you that there's a monster in the basement, but I have to be quiet in case it's hungry."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna make a joke about how this is the reason there are no bears in New Orleans.

But then I remembered that city gets invaded by bears during Southern Decadence...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black bears aren't particularly aggressive and will generally shy away from people if confronted.

Just don't try that with a grizzly bear unless you want to end your life as bear shiat.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Well thank goodness they didn't have to bring in the accordions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Picked the right day for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: I was carrying some empty bottles out to the back of the bar one day and watched my 70 byearold Harpo Marx looking boss chasing a bear out of the dumpster with a loaf of French bread....the things you see when you don't have a camera.


I would like to visualize this properly but am a little confused.  Was the bear eating the bread or was boss threatening him with it?
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We had a sort of disturbed kid in our high school who was hilarious and destructive but generally not creepy or out to hurt anyone. He just caused general mischief with enough clever thrown in that we would always wait to see what he would do next. He had a real problem with this guy Mr Vaughn, the music teacher.

One day about a month after they got into a huge argument, he shat in all the woodwinds right before a pep rally. The tromboner was the first to notice as he threw his trombone on the ground and projectile vomited across the auditorium.

The kid got sent away somewhere after that. Years later I heard he owned a pretty successful deli near my old town.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: We had a sort of disturbed kid in our high school who was hilarious and destructive but generally not creepy or out to hurt anyone. He just caused general mischief with enough clever thrown in that we would always wait to see what he would do next. He had a real problem with this guy Mr Vaughn, the music teacher.

One day about a month after they got into a huge argument, he shat in all the woodwinds right before a pep rally. The tromboner was the first to notice as he threw his trombone on the ground and projectile vomited across the auditorium.

The kid got sent away somewhere after that. Years later I heard he owned a pretty successful deli near my old town.


Schaat's Deli?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to the video without that silly news voiceover?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Driving away a black bear is pretty easy.  Back when I was a boy scout, we drove a bear out of our campsite.  He came back and we started driving him away, only to find the other campers driving him toward us.  There is nothing like the sinking feeling when you realize you just surrounded a few hundred pounds of sharp teeth and claws.  We eventually opened up a way for him to go and he didn't come back.

It was also a fairly young bear, but not so young that momma was around.  Had momma been around, I'm not sure any of use would be around to type this out.

Don't try this with grizzlies.  Unless you really feel the need to prove you are a sourdough, or are simply enough of a sourdough that you've done it before.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Picked the right day for it.

[Fark user image 600x393]

dbrunker: Picked the right day for it.

[Fark user image 600x393]


Tiananmen Square, Midway, Black Bear Day, didn't think today had so much a doings a transpiring.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: We had a sort of disturbed kid in our high school who was hilarious and destructive but generally not creepy or out to hurt anyone. He just caused general mischief with enough clever thrown in that we would always wait to see what he would do next. He had a real problem with this guy Mr Vaughn, the music teacher.

One day about a month after they got into a huge argument, he shat in all the woodwinds right before a pep rally. The tromboner was the first to notice as he threw his trombone on the ground and projectile vomited across the auditorium.

The kid got sent away somewhere after that. Years later I heard he owned a pretty successful deli near my old town.


IDK if I would eat at that deli, but good on him.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Explains why there aren't bears in Scotland.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oblig:

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017]
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Never look at the trombones - it will only encourage them."



- Richard Strauss
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oblig:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well... today I learned the 'r' in perkele is rolled like a playing card in bicycle spokes.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

