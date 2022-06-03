 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Minneapolis cops became kinder and gentler after killing George Floyd. Now they just hand out severe beatings, make up imaginary informants, and plant drugs on people who file complaints   (mprnews.org) divider line
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was before Mr Floyd was killed. But yeah. MPD are just a bunch of power‐crazed violence junkies.

We should defund, dismantle and replace them. We tried and came close. Probably would have succeeded but for the dishonesty of the mayor and former acting chief in the months leading up to the election.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You see this:
"Among the issues found with the warrant included information provided by a confidential informant the officer cited in the filing.
The judge dismissed the case, saying there was no probable cause for the warrant, after Moore spent seven months in jail."

I thought that was the sort of tyranny the 2A is supposed to protect every American from. Where are the patriots?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: Where are the patriots?


Those are the cops and people with punisher decals
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, so I've decided I never need to visit Minneapolis.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's weird.  I heard they all quit their jobs and just vanished into the history books, like all the cops who beat down protesters in the sixties.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gaslight: Okay, so I've decided I never need to visit Minneapolis.


No one wants to go to Minneapolis. It's too crowded.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The recent Frontline doc on the MPD is really well done ... though it could have been 3x as long and still barely scratched the surface of how dirty that garbage department is.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/police-on-trial/
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kmgenesis23: We should defund, dismantle and replace them


...and throw them in prison.
 
