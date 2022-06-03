 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Unable to secure a Big Wheel, escaped inmate uses little girl's bike as a getaway vehicle   (wsmv.com)
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder what the likelyhood is that at, say, age twenty-five, everyone named "Ricky Roach" has a rap sheet.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Be on the lookout!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [y.yarn.co image 815x295]


Shakes fist and destroys gas station.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
commandeering kids bikes?
Youtube jQZT8kPNTJo
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

/playing in his head
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've never been an escaped inmate, but I'll offer a pro tip nonetheless: It's best to look inconspicuous, try to blend in with your surroundings.

Now, if he'd been amongst a few little girls riding their bikes, there's at least a chance he might have blended in.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Big Wheel?  I used to hear those things grinding along all the time, especially at 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays.  By the time Raoul Jr. came along they were gone.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Whatever happened to Big Wheel?  I used to hear those things grinding along all the time, especially at 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays.  By the time Raoul Jr. came along they were gone.


N64 and Playstation happened to them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
coresites-cdn-adm.imgix.netView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Whatever happened to Big Wheel?  I used to hear those things grinding along all the time, especially at 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays.  By the time Raoul Jr. came along they were gone.


Available at Amazon (for a hundred bucks? JFC!)
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
