(Metro)   "My date thought a cemetery was a romantic destination"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rule 34, it's not just for the internet.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I had ever wished for a sudden military evacuation by helicopter, it was then.
Haha!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cemetery part is fine.  The rest of the stuff going on in that article.... yikes.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: The cemetery part is fine.  The rest of the stuff going on in that article.... yikes.


Yeah, the cemetery is high school / early 20s level of "romance", but not a deal breaker.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of people get laid in a cemetery, you can't blame the guy for trying.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any extra hanky-panky after they get laid is just gravy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wanted to pop in for a cold one.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couple in question?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Before I continue, I have to ask, have you ever slept with a dead animal?'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was going to a navy school in Newport RI, a buddy met this girl from Fall River.  About their 3rd or 4th date she took him to a cemetery to fark on her father's grave.

/that relationship didn't end well
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: When I was going to a navy school in Newport RI, a buddy met this girl from Fall River.  About their 3rd or 4th date she took him to a cemetery to fark on her father's grave.

/that relationship didn't end well


well did he cum or what
Youtube YI8a7cI-NHg
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RodneyToady: The cemetery part is fine.  The rest of the stuff going on in that article.... yikes.

Yeah, the cemetery is high school / early 20s level of "romance", but not a deal breaker.


Yep. As a young couple it was a nice quiet night away from roommates, and no one there objected to what we got up to.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We arrived and she ordered two rum and Red Bulls.

And I'm out.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Headstones - Cemetery [HQ]
Youtube jEzDwO4Z0iU
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uh  sounds as red flaggy as Meredith Brooks in When's your Birthday.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I dated a girl who liked cemeteries. Yeah, it's weird.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: [Fark user image image 200x191]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: I dated a girl who liked cemeteries. Yeah, it's weird.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Yeah, I'd hit.

/ then change my number
 
